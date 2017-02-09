Mark this on your calendar of things to do: Hank’s Harvest Foods is having its annual senior citizens appreciation dinner on Valentine’s Day (next Tuesday, Feb. 14) from noon to 2 p.m. There will be food, prizes and dancing to the music of Terry Hardesty, Buzz Brose and the band. It’s always a fun time and a break in the winter doldrums.

We are still asking people to bring their donations in when we are open on Monday, Thursday or Friday. If you drop them off on the doorstep and someone doesn’t put them in, they are going to be picked up by our nighttime shoppers. Yes, we have them on camera and know who they are. It seems to be the same ones. We had to send the police after them before, but I guess we will have to do that again.

The Thrift Store is open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

The Senior Center is located next to the Methow Valley Community Center on Highway 20 in Twisp. Lunch is served at noon by the Okanogan County Transportation and Nutrition Program on Monday, Thursday and Friday. The suggested donation for lunch is $3.50 for seniors over age 60; the cost is $8 for those under 60. Annual membership dues are $1.25.

Transportation is available locally for the senior lunch program, and for monthly trips to Omak/Okanogan the second Tuesday of the month and to Wenatchee the third Tuesday of the month. Call 1-800-635-4391 for additional details.

Rosalie Hutson

Lunch menu

THURSDAY, FEB. 9: Sweet-and-sour pork over steamed rice, peas, coleslaw, pineapple, whole wheat roll, cookie.

FRIDAY, FEB. 10: Spaghetti and meat sauce, Caesar salad, peaches, garlic bread, brownie.

MONDAY, FEB. 13: Tater tot casserole, mixed vegetables, Caesar salad, apricots, whole wheat bread or roll, spiced apple cake.

THURSDAY, FEB. 16: Chicken a la king over biscuits, peas, tossed green salad, mixed fruit, cookies.

FRIDAY, FEB. 17: Tuna melt on English muffin, carrots, coleslaw, peaches, birthday cake.