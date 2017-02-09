By Don Nelson

Liberty Bell High School’s five seniors were all starters on Senior Night last Thursday (Feb. 2), as the Mountain Lions boys’ basketball team finished its season with a home-court loss to Bridgeport, 67-30.

Coupled with an earlier 75-39 loss at Tonasket, the season-ending defeat left the Mountain Lions with a 0-20 record for the year. It was a challenging year for the Liberty Bell squad, which ended up on the wrong side of a lot of lopsided scores, but coach Kyle Acord praised the team for its competitive spirit.

“I thought this group of seniors in particular were very impressive in their willingness to compete and work hard,” Acord said. “They held up to the lofty standard (borrowed from legendary coach John Wooden) that ‘Who you are as a person is much more important than what you are as a basketball player.’”

Liberty Bell seniors Leif Portmann-Bown, Carter Dornfeld, Zane Herrera, Corydon Goodman and Brendan Saling were on the floor for the tip-off against Bridgeport. The Mustangs charged to a 17-5 lead after the first quarter. In the second quarter, the teams played about evenly and Bridgeport went into the locker room with a 28-14 lead.

The Mountain Lions couldn’t keep their momentum going in the third quarter and Bridgeport’s relentless press continued to pay dividends. The Mustangs outscored Liberty Bell 19-2 in the third quarter, taking a 47-16 lead.

Liberty Bell scored 14 points in the season’s final eight minutes, playing hard to the end.

Portmann-Bown led the Mountain Lions’ scoring with 11 points and grabbed six rebounds. Dornfeld scored nine points and also had six boards.

At Tonasket, which tied for third in the Central Washington 2B league, the Tigers built a 35-21 halftime lead and continued to extend it in the second half. Portmann-Bown scored 14 points, his second-highest total of the year, and Dornfeld registered a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

For the season, Portmann-Bown led Liberty Bell with an 8.5 point scoring average over the 20 games.

Several returning players accumulated a lot of experience this year: sophomores Owen Hevly, Simon Studen and Enrique Whites, and juniors Carson Gunnip-Hunter and Cash McClane.

Tonasket 75, Liberty Bell 39 Liberty Bell 7 14 8 10 39 Tonasket 15 20 19 21 75 pts rbs steals assists Corydon Goodman 2 1 1 0 Brendan Saling 2 2 0 2 Owen Hevly 1 2 2 2 Enrique Whites 6 3 0 0 Carter Dornfeld 10 10 2 1 Leif Portmann-Bown 14 6 2 2 Carson Gunnip-Hunter 4 4 0 0 Zane Herrera 0 2 1 0 JV: Tonasket 65, Liberty Bell 40 (Simon Studen 18, Jude Klemmeck 10, Vince Yuan 5, Alex Whites 5, Shay Crandall 2) Bridgeport 67, Liberty Bell 30 Bridgeport 17 11 19 20 67 Liberty Bell 5 9 2 14 30

pts rbs steals assists

Corydon Goodman 0 1 0 2 Brendan Saling 0 2 0 0 Owen Hevly 0 1 0 1 Enrique Whites 3 3 0 0 Carter Dornfeld 9 6 0 0 Leif Portmann-Bown 11 6 3 0 Carson Gunnip-Hunter 2 4 0 0 Cash McClane 3 0 0 0 Zane Herrera 2 2 1 1 JV: Bridgeport 72, Liberty Bell 52 (Vince Yuan 20, Simon Studen 18, Brayden White 6, Jude Klemmeck 4, Shay Crandall 4)