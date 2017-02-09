Methow Valley Elementary School sixth-graders won first place at the Regional Math is Cool Competition in Wenatchee on Friday (Feb. 3).

Coached by Harold Sheley, with support from assistant coaches Keri Miles, Sebastian Hogness, Nate Hirsch and Colin Waichler, Methow Valley ran exponentially away from the competition.

Each of the three Methow Valley Elementary teams won every round of the College Bowl portion of the competition, and five of the top 10 individual scorers were Methow Valley mathletes. The team moves onto the state competition in May in Moses Lake.