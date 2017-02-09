The Methow Headwaters Campaign will host a community party and a screening of a new film, “Methow Headwaters — Too Special to Mine,” on Feb. 19, at 5 p.m. at the Winthrop Barn.

The film was produced by local filmmakers Benjamin Drummond and Sara Joy Steele, and features appearances by local residents.

The evening includes music by Danbert Nobacon and The Axis of Dissent, catered appetizers and beverages, an update on the Methow Headwaters campaign and a question and answer session.

The Methow Headwaters Campaign is working to protect more than 340,00 acres of Forest Service land in the upper Methow Valley from mining. The campaign persuaded the Bureau of Land Management to “segregate” the land for a two-year period while federal agencies evaluate whether it should be protected for up to 20 years.

The segregation notice was issued on Dec. 30, initiating a 90-day public comment period that ends March 30.

Hannah Dewey, a spokesperson for the Methow Headwaters Campaign, said a public meeting is expected to be held locally before March 30 about the proposal to protect the land in the upper valley.

Dewey said the film was made possible through support from Patagonia and the Mountaineers Foundation.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the film will be shown at 6 p.m. There is no charge.