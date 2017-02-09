By Marcy Stamper

Okanogan County commissioners joined their colleagues from the four other counties in Washington’s 7th legislative district in selecting Republican Jacquelin Maycumber to replace Shelly Short in the state House of Representatives.

Maycumber was a long-time legislative assistant to Short, whom the commissioners chose last week to fill the Senate seat being vacated by Brian Dansel, who took a position with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Okanogan County Commissioner Andy Hover joined his counterparts from Ferry, Pend Oreille, Stevens and Spokane counties in voting for Maycumber, 12-to-3. Okanogan County Commissioner Chris Branch and two others voted for John Smith, who was appointed to the seat in 2013 and served for one session before losing the seat in an election.

The county commissioners chose from among three candidates selected by 7th District Republican precinct-committee officers to fill Dansel’s term. The third candidate was conservative activist Larry Stickney.

Maycumber represents the eastern part of Okanogan County. She will have to run in a special election in November to fill the remainder of Short’s term.