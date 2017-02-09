An informational open house about proposals for grizzly bear recovery in the North Cascades will be held next Wednesday (Feb. 15) in the Winthrop Barn from 6-8 p.m., and a webinar on grizzly recovery is scheduled for Tuesday (Feb. 14) from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Hosted by the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the open house and webinar will provide information about proposed restoration activities that include capturing grizzly bears in other areas and releasing them in the North Cascades.

The open house in Winthrop is one of several public meetings that are scheduled around the region to provide information about grizzly recovery proposals, and to provide the public an opportunity to comment on a draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) released last month.

The draft EIS describes three alternatives that would each work toward establishing a population of 200 grizzly bears by relocating bears into the North Cascades Ecosystem – an area about the size of Vermont that encompasses 9,800 square miles in Washington state and another 3,800 square miles in British Columbia.

The U.S. portion of the ecosystem includes the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest (including the Methow Valley Ranger District), North Cascades National Park, Ross Lake National Recreation Area, Lake Chelan National Recreation Area, and Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest.

The alternatives described in the draft EIS differ primarily in the timeframes they would follow for reaching the desired population of bears.

In addition to the Winthrop open house next week, an open house will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Feb. 16 at the Annex Facility at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds in Omak.

A second webinar will be held Feb. 26, from 5-7 p.m.

The public comment period on the draft EIS ends March 14. Comments will be considered in developing a final Environmental Impact Statement. To register for the webinars click on the “Meetings” link. The draft EIS and instructions on how to submit written comments are available at http://parkplanning.nps.gov/grizzlydeis.