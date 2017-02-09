By Don Nelson

Liberty Bell High School’s Finlay Holston pinned opponent Dylan Kalma of Tonasket to take first place in the 182-pound division at the Central Washington 2B district finals on the Mountain Lions’ home mats last weekend.

Holston, a junior, is one of six Liberty Bell wrestlers who will travel to the regional tournament in Tonasket on Saturday (Feb. 11), where they will hope to qualify for the state meet on Feb. 17-18 in Tacoma.

In last week’s matches, Liberty Bell’s Jed McMillan took fourth place in the 106-pound division, Tanner White took fourth in the 138-pound class, Magnus Treise claimed third place at 152 pounds, Caleb Simmons took fourth place at 160 pounds, and Alex Garcia-Lopez took second at 170 pounds. All will advance along with Holston to the regional tournament.

In the women’s district tournament, Liberty Bell’s Shelby White competed at Warden but failed to advance to the regionals.

Teams from Tonasket, Brewster, Lake Roosevelt, Oroville and Pateros were also represented at the district tournament at Liberty Bell. Their fans, and Liberty Bell’s local supporters, filled the Liberty Bell gym, creating a loud and engaged audience.

McMillan, Treise and Simmons are freshmen, while White and Garcia-Lopez are sophomores. Coach Jonathan McMillan said his youthful team may be few in numbers, but the experience they are gaining this year bodes well for the future.