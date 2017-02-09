Confluence Gallery and Art Center in Twisp has been awarded a grant from the McMillen Foundation and the Moccasin Lake Foundation to support the Make Art Work program to assist regional artists. The gallery will partner with local and regional arts organizations on April 1 to host a daylong program of professional development skills for Okanogan County artists.

The Make Art Work event, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., will feature workshops and presentations to teach useful skills for artists practicing in all disciplines, and at all levels of their careers. The program will also help artists implement those strategies into their everyday work. Instructors from across the region will teach topics within their expertise. Partners in the workshop are ArtsWA, Artist Trust, TwispWorks, Methow Arts Alliance, Perri Howard and The Merc Playhouse.

The community will be invited to join artists for an evening reception at the gallery on April 1 at 5 p.m., followed by a free “Powered by PecheKucha” performance at The Merc Playhouse that will explore “Art Got Me Here,” starting at 6:30 p.m.

Participants will pay a sliding-scale free of up to $45. Registration and tickets are now available at the gallery or at brownpapertickets.com. For more information, call 997-2787 or visit confluencegallery.com/programs/make-art-work.