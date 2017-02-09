“Romantic Strings,” a valentine concert hosted by the Methow Valley Chamber Music Festival, features an all-string program performed by internationally acclaimed musicians on Feb. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at The Merc Playhouse.

Festival artistic director Kevin Krentz brings an invigorating approach to familiar music and introduces exciting and unexpected selections.

The concert features Luka Sesek on violin, Amber Archibald on viola, Krentz on cello, Todd Larsen on bass, violinist Ingrid Matthews, and cellist Haeyoon Shin.

The program includes a string quintet by Antonin Dvorak and a string quartet by Anton Arensky.

Tickets start at $30. Visit www.methomusicfestival.org for information and to purchase tickets.