Ballots for the Feb. 14 special election to decide if the Town of Winthrop will be annexed to Okanogan Fire District 6 must be postmarked or delivered to a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on election day.

If you have not received your ballot, call the auditor’s office at (509) 422-7240. The auditor’s office, at 149 Third Ave. N. in Okanogan, is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. You can drop off voted ballots and obtain replacement ballots.

The Methow Valley drop box in front of Twisp Town Hall will be available until 8 p.m. If you mail your ballot, sufficient first-class postage (49 cents) must be attached and it must be postmarked by the day of the election.

Voters living in Winthrop and voters who live within the fire district boundary each must, as separate entities, approve the annexation proposal by a simple majority for it to take effect. If either of the jurisdictions rejects the proposal, the annexation will not take place.