By Don Nelson

The Liberty Bell High School girls’ basketball team advanced to the next round of the Central Washington 2B league playoffs with a 48-45 victory over Oroville on Tuesday (Feb. 7) in the Lady Lions’ home gym, assuring the team of at least three more games this season.

Liberty Bell will play Brewster at the Bears’ home court on Thursday, the first of two games the Lady Lions will play in the league tournament. The second league playoff game will be on Saturday (Feb. 11) at Bridgeport High School, with Liberty Bell’s opponent to be determined by the outcomes of Thursday’s games.

The Lady Lions will then will advance to districts, where a loss in the first game would end their season. The district tournament will determine seeding for the four Central Washington 2B teams that will advance to the district playoffs. The first round of districts is on Feb. 14 at Eastmont Junior High School.

After Tuesday’s game, the Lady Lions are 13-8 for the year, a marked improvement over a 2015-16 season in which they won four games.

Earlier this year, Liberty Bell lost twice to Brewster, 54-22 on the road and 46-33 at home. Brewster finished first in regular season league play with a 15-1 record (15-3 overall).

Tuesday’s victory over Oroville was the Lady Lions’ third win against the Hornets this year. Previously, they won by two points and one point. The playoff game on Tuesday was just as close and hotly contested as the earlier match-ups.

Liberty Bell got off to a 12-6 lead in the first quarter, with half the team’s points coming from two three-point shots by senior Lauren Fitzmaurice. The Lady Lions and Hornets played evenly in the second quarter, with Fitzmaurice contributing another three-pointer to help preserve a 25-18 lead at halftime.

Oroville opened the second half with an effective full-court press that slowed Liberty Bell down, and the Hornets scored the first six points of the quarter to draw within a point of the Lady Lions.

Liberty Bell went to its own press, and took a 31-26 lead. But Oroville then scored six straight points in the last minute-and-a-half of the third quarter to go up 32-31.

The teams battled back and forth in the fourth quarter, and the Hornets took a 38-37 lead.

Then junior Katie Labanauskas scored, was fouled and made the free throw to put Liberty Bell back in the lead for good. Senior Exie Romero drilled a three-pointer to put the Lady Lions up by 43-38.

Oroville wasn’t quite done. The Hornets got within one point, trailing 46-45 at about the two-minute mark. Labanauskas scored again with a minute left for a 48-45 lead, which is how things ended.

Fitzmaurice scored 18 points to lead the Lady Lions, with Labanauskas adding 10 and Lauren Ochoa, 9.

Liberty Bell 48, Oroville 45 Oroville 6 12 14 13 45 Liberty Bell 12 13 6 17 48 (Lauren Fitzmaurice 18, Katie Labanauskas 10, Lauren Ochoa 9, Carlynn Treise 4, Exie Romero 3, Tommie Ochoa 2, Haley Bakke 2)

