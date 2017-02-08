NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING

YOU ARE HEARBY NOTIFIED that the annual meeting of the stockholders of The Chewuch Canal Company will be held on February 25th, 2017 at 1:00pm upstairs in The Winthrop Barn. On the agenda will be general business, election of directors and discussion of the piping project. It is very important that your stock be represented in person or by proxy.

Published in the Methow Valley News February 1, 8, 2017.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Reference: Anna M Kemp-Carpenter aka Anna Mari Kemp-Carpenter and David D Carpenter aka David Dewaine Carpenter, 46755146

Reference No(s) of Documents Assigned or Released: 3086801 Document Title: NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Grantor: Weinstein & Riley, P.S.

Grantee: David D. Carpenter and Anna M. Kemp-Carpenter, Husband and Wife

Abbreviated Legal Description as Follows: LOT 45 WILDWOOD DRAWER 5 SECTN 1 PGS 89-91 Assessor’s Property Tax Parcel/Account No(s): 9100027450

NOTICE: AS THE RESULT OF AN ORDER ENTERED IN A BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDING, DAVID DEWAINE CARPENTER AND ANNA MARI KEMP-CARPENTER MAY NOT BE PERSONALLY LIABLE FOR THE UNPAID BALANCE OF THE BELOW REFERENCED LOAN. HOWEVER, THE BENEFICIARY RETAINS A DEED OF TRUST DESCRIBED BELOW, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO FORECLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON.

NOTICE: IF YOU ARE NOT PERSONALLY LIABLE TO PAY THIS OBLIGATION BY REASON OF A BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDING, THEN THIS NOTICE IS NOT AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT BUT IS INTENDED ONLY TO RELAY INFORMATION REGARDING YOUR DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE: IF YOU ARE PERSONALLY LIABLE TO PAY THIS OBLIGATION, WE WISH TO INFORM YOU THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE TO US WILL BE USED FOR THE PURPOSES OF FORECLOSING THE DEED OF TRUST MENTIONED BELOW.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

I

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Weinstein & Riley, P.S. will on March 10, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the front entrance of the Okanogan County Courthouse, 149 Third North, in the City of Okanogan located at Okanogan County, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in Okanogan County, State of Washington, to-wit;

LOT 45, WILDWOOD PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT NO. 1, AS PER PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN DRAWER 5, SECTION 1, PAGES 89-91 UNDER

AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 823574, RECORDS OF THE AUDITOR OF OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated March 16, 2005, recorded , under Recorder’s/Auditor’s File Number 3086801 records of Okanogan County, Washington, from David D. Carpenter and Anna M. Kemp-Carpenter, Husband and Wife, as Grantor, to Transnation Title Insurance Company, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. is a separate corporation that is acting solely as a nominee for Eagle Home Mortgage, Inc. and its successors and assigns as Beneficiary. The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York, as Trustee for the Certificateholders of CWALT, Inc., Alternative Loan Trust 2005-28CB, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-28CB is now the beneficiary of the deed of trust. The sale will be made without any warranty concerning the title to, or the condition of the property.

II

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:

i) Failure to pay the following amounts, now in arrears:

Amount due to reinstate by October 31, 2016

Monthly Payments:

Delinquent Monthly Payments Due:

From 11/01/2010 through 10/31/2016

23 payment(s) at $1334.79 13 payment(s) at $1281.48 13 payment(s) at $1318.33 11 payment(s) at $1321.08 12 payment(s) at $1252.05

Total: $94,054.18

Accrued Late Charges: $1,096.16

Recoverable Balance: $3,084.35

TOTAL DEFAULT: $98,234.69

IV

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is $145,192.92, together with interest from October 1, 2010 as provided in the note or other instrument, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on March 10, 2017. The payments, late charges, or other defaults must be cured by February 27, 2017 (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before February 27, 2017 (11 days before the sale date) the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, or other defaults, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be with cashier’s or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be

terminated any time after February 27, 2017 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI

A written notice of default was transmitted by the beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es):

See ‘Mailing List’ attached hereto and incorporated herein by this reference.

by both first-class and certified mail on June 10, 2016, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on June 10, 2016, with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX

Anyone having objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objection if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale, the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

If the Trustee’s Sale is set aside for any reason, the submitted bid will be forthwith returned without interest and the bidder will have no right to purchase the property. Recovery of the bid amount without interest constitutes the limit of the bidder’s recourse against the Trustee and/or the Beneficiary.

XI

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS AND PARTIES WHO ARE GUARANTORS OF THE OBLIGATIONS

SECURED BY THIS DEED OF TRUST: (1) The Guarantor may be liable for a deficiency judgment to the extent the sale price obtained at the Trustee’s Sale is less than the debt secured by the Deed of Trust;

(2) The Guarantor has the same rights to reinstate the debt, cure the default, or repay the debt as is given to the grantor in order to avoid the trustee’s sale; (3) The Guarantor will have no right to redeem the property after the Trustee’s Sale; (4) Subject to such longer periods as are provided in the Washington Deed of Trust Act, Chapter 61.24 RCW, any action brought to enforce a guaranty must be commenced within one year after the Trustee’s Sale, or the last Trustee’s Sale under any deed of trust granted to secure the same debt; and (5) In any action for a deficiency, the Guarantor will have the right to establish the fair value of the property as of the date of the Trustee’s Sale, less prior liens and encumbrances, and to limit its liability for a deficiency to the difference between the debt and the greater of such fair value or the sale price paid at the Trustee’s Sale, plus interest and costs.

XII

NOTICE

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME.

You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation.

DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN

WASHING TON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission:

Telephone: (1-877-894-4663)

Website: http://www.wshfc.org/buyers/counseling.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (1-800-569-4287)

Website: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&f ilterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: ( 1-800-606-4819)

Website: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear For Sales questions and concerns:

Email Address: FCLsalesNW@w-legal.com DATED: October 27, 2016

WEINSTEIN & RILEY, P.S.

Successor Trustee

By: Daniel Ross, Director

2001 Western Avenue Suite 400

Seattle, WA 98121

206-269-3490

FCLsalesNW@w-legal.com

State of Washington )

) ss.

County of King )

On this 28 day of October 2016, before me, the undersigned, a Notary Public in and for the State of Washington, duly commissioned and sworn, personally appeared Daniel Ross, to me known to be a Director of Weinstein & Riley, P.S., the corporation that executed the foregoing instrument and acknowledged the said instrument to be the free and voluntary act and deed of said corporation, for the uses and purposes therein mentioned, and on oath states that they are authorized to execute the said instrument.

WITNESS my hand and official seal hereto affixed the day and year first above written.

Name: Roger Shadduck

NOTARY PUBLIC in and for the State of Washington at:

Thurston County

My appt. Exp.: 04/18/2018

Published in the Methow Valley News February 8 & March 1, 2017.

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY

The United States of America acting through the Rural Housing Service or Successor Agency, United States Department of Agricultural,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

Rebecca Martinez a/k/a Rebecca J. Brown; and unknown occupants of the subject real property; parties in possession of the subject real property; parties claiming a right to possession of the subject property; and also all other unknown persons or parties claiming to have any right, title estate lien, or interest in the real

estate described in the complaint herein.

Defendant(s)

Case No.: 16-2-00418-2

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

TO: Rebecca Martinez, a/k/a Rebecca J. Brown, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of Okanogan County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Okanogan County, to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action.

Lot 10, Grandview Addition to Omak, as per plat thereof recorded in Book “F” of Plats, page 52, records of Okanogan County, Washington.

If developed, the property address is: 111 Hale Street, Omak, W A 98841

The sale of the above property is to take place:

TIME: 10:00 AM

DATE: Friday, February 24, 2017.

PLACE: Front Entrance, Okanogan County Courthouse.

The Judgment Debtor(s) can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $147,569.51, together with interest, costs, statutory interest, and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Okanogan County Sheriff’s

Office at the address stated below

Frank T. Rogers, Sheriff

By: Beth Barker,Chief Civil Deputy

Okanogan County Sheriff’s Department

123 – 5th Ave N, Room 200

Okanogan, WA 98840

509-422-7200 ext. 7520

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN

The United States of America acting

through the Rural Housing Service or

Successor Agency, United States

Department of Agricultural,

Plaintiff,

v.

Rebecca Martinez a/k/a Rebecca J. Brown; and unknown occupants of the subject real property; parties in possession of the subject real property; parties claiming a right to possession of the subject property; and also all other unknown persons or parties claiming to have any right, title, estate lien, or interest in the real estate described in the complaint herein.

Defendants.

No. 16-2-00418-2

ORDER OF SALE

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, to the Sheriff of Okanogan County, Washington:

WHEREAS, in the above-entitled Court, on the 22nd day of November, 2016, The United States of America acting through the Rural Housing Service or Successor Agency, United States Department of Agricultural, as plaintiff, recovered a judgment and decree of foreclosure against the defendant, Rebecca Martinez a/k/a Rebecca J. Brown, in the amount of $147,569.51, principal sum of $86,753.94, with interest through October 7, 2016 in the amount of $23,857.33, and additional attorneys’ fees and interest accruing thereafter, which judgment is entered into the execution docket of the Superior Court and which judgment decrees foreclosure on the below described property; NOW THEREFORE, you are hereby commanded to take this Order and levy upon, seize and take into possession and execution, the real property of the Judgment Debtor, Rebecca Martinez a/k/a Rebecca J. Brown, sufficient to execution, and sell said property, or so much thereof as may be necessary to satisfy the Judgment, post-judgment interest and costs according to law, property described as:

Lot 10, Grandview Addition to Omak, as per plat thereof recorded in Book “F’’ of Plats, page 52, records of Okanogan County, Washington.

The real property you are commanded to levy upon, seize and take into possession and execution is:

111 Hale Street, Omak, WA 98841

Okanogan County Assessor’s Tax Parcel No.: 1590100000

MAKE RETURN HEREOF within sixty (60) days of the date indicated below to the Clerk who issued it, showing you have executed the same. For purposes of the sale, per RCW 6.21.050, a thirty (30) day extension shall be authorized.

WITNESS the Honorable Henry A. Lawson, Judge of the Superior Court and seal of said Court, affixed this 1st day Dec. 2016, at Okanogan County, Washington.

Charleen Groomes Superior Court Clerk

Marlenia M Fitzgerald Deputy Clerk

Presented by:

Bryce H. Dille, WSBA #2862

of Campbell, Dille, Barnett & Smith

Attorneys for Plaintiff/Judgment Creditor

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on January 19, 26, 2017 and February 2, 9, 2017; the Methow Valley News on January 18, 25, 2017 and February 1, 8, 2017. OVG#739254

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed bids for CRP No. 9229-18 Conconully Road RAP, will be received by Okanogan County at the Office of the Board of County Commissioners, located on the first floor of the Grainger Administration Building, 123 Fifth Avenue North, Room 150, Okanogan, Washington. Mailed proposals must be received by no later than the last working day prior to the bid opening date. Hand carried proposals will be received only by the Clerk of the Board of County Commissioners at the address stated above until 11:00:00 A.M. Pacific Time, Tuesday, February 21, 2017 and will then and there be opened and publicly read. No facsimiles or electronic proposals will be accepted.

All bid proposals shall be accompanied by a bid proposal deposit by certified check, cashier’s check or surety bond in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of such bid proposal. Should the successful bidder fail to enter into such contract and furnish a satisfactory performance bond within the time stated in the specifications, the bid proposal deposit shall be forfeited to Okanogan County.

Maps, plans and specifications are available upon payment of a non-refundable fee in the amount of $15 per USB Flash Drive or $65 per hard copy set, at the office of the County Engineer, 1234A 2nd Ave. South, Okanogan, WA 98840 or contact the Contracts Administrator at 509-422-7319. Bid proposals must be submitted on the original documents provided in the accompanying bid packet.

On February 1, 2017 informational copies of the maps, plans and specifications will be on file for inspection at the office of the County Engineer at the address noted above, the County website at www.okanogancounty.org/PW and in various plan centers located in Washington.

The County of Okanogan in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, in consideration for an award.

The Board of Commissioners of Okanogan County, reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities in the bidding. The award of this contract, if made, will be to the lowest responsible bidder.

This is a State Funded project that provides for the improvement of Okanogan County Road No. 9229 Conconully Road beginning at MP 2.43 to MP 3.80. Improvements include widened roadway from the current 27 feet with 2-4 foot wide unpaved shoulders to 30 feet with 2-4 foot wide unpaved shoulders. Work will include roadway excavation including haul, clearing and grubbing, embankment compaction, culverts, crushed surfacing top course, pre-level, hot mix asphalt, beam guardrail type 31, project temporary traffic control, trimming & cleanup, and other work, all in accordance with the Contract Plans, Contract Provisions, and the Standard Specifications.

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on February 2, 9, 2017 and the Methow Valley News on February 1, 8, 2017. OVG# 741584

Public Hearing Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Okanogan County Commissioners that a Public Hearing is set for 11:30 AM Monday, February 13, 2017 to consider a supplemental appropriation in the amount of $5,942 from Current Expense Beginning Fund Balance to Current Expense Jail, for the purpose of overtime and benefits. The hearing will be held in the County Commissioners’ Hearing Room located at 123 5th Avenue North, Okanogan, Washington. Persons wishing to comment may attend the hearing or submit their comments in writing to the Commissioners’ Office at 123 5th Avenue North, Rm 150, Okanogan, Washington 98840.

Published in the Methow Valley News on February 1, 8, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on February 2, 9, 2017. OVG# 741597

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN – JUVENILE

IN RE THE DEPENDENCY OF:

LAELA ANN O’DELL

A Minor Child

DOB: 07/30/2015

COURT NO.: 16-7-00142-4

NOTICE AND SUMMONS/ORDER

Termination Hearing

STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: UNKNOWN FATHER & ANYONE CLAIMING A PARENTAL INTEREST, WHOM IT MAY CONCERN AND ANYONE CLAIMING PARENTAL INTEREST IN THE ABOVE NAMED CHILD.

I. NOTICE OF HEARING

1.1 You are notified that a petition was filed with this Court, seeking to terminate your parental rights.

1.2 A hearing will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at 1:00 p.m., At Juvenile Court, Okanogan County Court House, Okanogan, Washington.

1.3 The purpose of the hearing is to hear and consider evidence on the petition.

1.4 If you do not appear, the court may enter an order in your absence permanently terminating your parental rights.

II. SUMMONS/ORDER TO APPEAR

2.1 YOU ARE SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear at the hearing on the date, time and place indicated.

NOTICE

THE HEARING WILL DETERMINE IF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS TO YOUR CHILD ARE TERMINATED. IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING THE COURT MAY ENTER AN ORDER IN YOUR ABSENCE TERMINATING YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS

Dated this 1 day of February, 2017.

By direction of the Honorable CHRISTOPHER CULP Judge of the Superior Court Okanogan County, Washington

CHARLEEN GROOMES Clerk to the Superior Court Okanogan County, Washington

By: Ramona Brownlee

Deputy Clerk

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on February 9, 16, 23, 2017 and the Methow Valley News on February 8, 15, 24, 2017. OVG#742375

Public Hearing Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Okanogan County Commissioners that a Public Hearing is set for 3:30 PM Tuesday, February 21, 2017 to consider a supplemental appropriation in the amount of $600.00 within fund 117 from Ending Fund Balance to Debt Registration Costs, for the purpose of budgeting for Debt Registration Costs. The hearing will be held in the County Commissioners’ Hearing Room located at 123 5th Avenue North, Okanogan, Washington. Persons wishing to comment may attend the hearing or submit their comments in writing to the Commissioners’ Office at 123 5th Avenue North, Rm 150, Okanogan, Washington 98840.

Published in the Methow Valley News February 8, & 15, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune February 9 & 16, 2017. OVG#741923

Public Hearing Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Okanogan County Commissioners that a Public Hearing is set for 3:35 PM Tuesday, February 21, 2017 to consider a supplemental appropriation in the amount of $900.00 within Capital Improvement fund 134 from Ending Fund Balance to Debt Registration Costs, for the purpose of budgeting for Debt Registration Costs. The hearing will be held in the County Commissioners’ Hearing Room located at 123 5th Avenue North, Okanogan, Washington. Persons wishing to comment may attend the hearing or submit their comments in writing to the Commissioners’ Office at 123 5th Avenue North, Rm 150, Okanogan, Washington 98840.

Published in the Methow Valley News February 8, & 15, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune February 9 & 16, 2017. OVG#741939​

PUBLIC NOTICE

OKANOGAN COUNTY

SMALL WORKS ROSTER

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Okanogan County invites contractors interested in doing business with Okanogan County to submit an application to be included on the Small Works Roster (SWR). The SWR is used for public works projects under Three Hundred Thousand Dollars ($300,000) as provided for in RCW 39.04.155. Interested Contractors must contact Okanogan County Department of Public Works either at 1234 A Second Avenue South, Okanogan, WA 98840, by phone at 509-422-7300, by email at amoody@co.okanogan.wa.us or a SWR application. The SWR is used in the letting of contracts for such projects as repairs, improvements, remodeling and other public works projects in and around County owned buildings and facilities and for County road construction and maintenance projects.

SWR work may involve Federal-Aid projects. The County of Okanogan in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000a to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally-assisted programs issued pursuant to such Act; hereby notifies all Contractors that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise as defined at 49 CFR, Part 26, will be afforded full opportunity to submit SWR applications in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, sex, or national origin in consideration for a contract award. Contractors and other service providers who wish to be included on the SWR must be a Washington State licensed and bonded Contractor and agree to comply with Washington State Prevailing Wage Law as specified in RCW 39.12. Prevailing Wage Law requires that a Statement of Intent to Pay Prevailing Wages and an Affidavit of Wages Paid must be submitted by all Contractors and Sub-contractors that perform any work that is defined as a “Public Work” according to RCW 39.04.010. The County may, upon request, require the Contractor or Sub-contractors to submit certified payrolls.

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on February 9, 16, 2017 and the Methow Valley News on February 8, 15, 2017. OVG#742303.

Notice of Final SEPA Determination and Hearing Date

CUP 2016-12 “Antoine Creek Cannabis”

Notice is hereby given that an application has been submitted by Zachary Dickson to permit two tier 3 commercial cannabis production and processing facilities in accordance with Okanogan County Code 17A.220.010. This legal, recreational cannabis production and processing facilities will meet all licensing requirements with the Washington state Liquor and Cannabis Board and all WAC requirements for I-502. The CUP, if approved, would allow 60,000 square feet of cultivation canopy and be 122,400 square feet in total area. The site will be surrounded by an eight foot fence and contain two 30’x50’ greenhouses, two 8’x40’ storage containers, two 2,500 gallon water tanks, a 12’x40’ mobile office, a 14’x20’ storage shed and a 40’x60’ processing facility. The Applicant proposes to use an exempt well for their potable water source. The site is located at 587 Antoine Creek Rd. Chelan, WA. approximately 17 miles southwest of Pateros, WA on tax parcel number 2923310004. According to Washington State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) regulations, the office of Okanogan County Planning and Development issued a final environmental determination of non-significance (DNS) for this proposal. This decision may be appealed in accordance with OCC 14.04.220. Appeals must be made in writing to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner, 123 5th Ave N Ste. 130, Okanogan, WA 98840. Appeals must be submitted or postmarked by 5:00 p.m. on February 23, 2017. Appeals shall state with specificity the elements of the environmental checklist and resulting determination the appellant finds objectionable and shall state the reason therefore. Appeals must include the $300.00 appeal fee. The public hearing for this project is scheduled for March 23, 2017 at 10:00 am in the Commissioners Hearing Room. Project comments can be submitted up to the hearing date and testimony may be given at the hearing. Failure to comment by this date denies a party standing to appeal the final decision. Direct questions and comments to: Okanogan County Office of Planning & Development, Pam Wyllson, 123 5th Ave. N, Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, (509) 422-7122 pwyllson@co.okanogan.wa.us

Published in the Methow Valley News on February 8, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on February 9, 2017. OVG#742736.

Lester, PD 2017-1

Application & Threshold SEPA Determination

A planned development application has been submitted by Kory Lester which proposes rezoning the property to Planned Development in conjunction with a subdivision which creates one lot and open space. The property is approximately 10 acres. Permitted uses would allow the existing single family residence to be used for nightly rentals. A variance will be applied for a shed encroaching into the new setback created by the Planned Development action. The property is located at 674 Twisp Winthrop Eastside Road, approximately 1 ½ miles southerly of the town of Winthrop, WA, parcel number 6050040000. Project comments must be submitted in writing, or attend the public hearing. The public hearing for this project is not yet scheduled. Project comments and SEPA comments will be reviewed separately. SEPA Comments must be submitted in writing no later than 5:00 pm February 22, 2017. According to Washington State Environmental Policy Act regulations, Okanogan County Planning and Development issued an environmental determination of non-significance (DNS). Failure to comment by this date denies a party standing to appeal the final SEPA determination.

Information is available at the Office of Planning and Development. Direct questions and comments to: Charlene Schumacher, Senior Planner, Okanogan County Office of Planning & Development, 123 5th Ave. N, Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, (509) 422-7113.

Published in the Methow Valley News on February 8, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on February 9, 2017. OVG#742623