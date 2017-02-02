By Don Nelson

The Liberty Bell High School girls’ basketball team struggled through one of its least-productive quarters of the season but recovered for a strong finish to beat Manson, 46-26, on the Lady Lions’ home court last Thursday (Jan. 26).

Earlier in the week, Liberty Bell fought back from an early deficit to edge Soap Lake on the road, 52-49.

The two victories gave the Lady Lions a 10-4 league record, tying them for third place with Lake Roosevelt, and an overall record of 11-7. Liberty Bell played second-place Tonasket (12-2, 14-4) on Tuesday (Jan. 31) and will finish the regular season with a home game against Bridgeport (1-13, 2-15) on Thursday (Feb. 2), which is also Senior Night. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. Seniors on the team are Lauren Fitzmaurice, Jenna Miller, Exie Romero, Amanda Dwinell, Megan Damman and Haley Bakke.

Against Manson, the Lady Lions jumped to an 8-1 lead halfway through the first quarter, but managed only four points for the next 12 minutes (two in the second quarter) on their way to a 12-10 lead at halftime.

Liberty Bell actually fell behind, 14-12, after a Manson three-pointer about two minutes into the third quarter, and the Trojans still led by 18-16 halfway through the quarter.

Then the momentum changed dramatically.

Fitzmaurice canned a three-point shot for the Lady Lions and was fouled on the play. She sank the free throw for a four-point play that put Liberty Bell in the lead for good. Katie Labanauskas scored next, followed by Tommie Ochoa on a fast break lay-up, and then Fitzmaurice added another trey to put Liberty Bell up by 28-20 at the end of three quarters.

The Lady Lions’ relentless defense subdued Manson in the final quarter, and Liberty outscored the Trojans 18-6 — including 16 points in a row to Manson’s zero — to finish with a 20-point win.

Labanauskas led Liberty Bell’s scoring with 13 points, and Fitzmaurice added 11 — all in the second half. Tommie Ochoa also made two three-pointers.

“We struggled on offense in the first half,” Liberty Bell coach Ed White said. “We moved the ball too slow. We moved it better in the second half.” As for the second half scoring splurge, White said, “your offense gets better when your defense gets better.”

Against Soap Lake, turnovers plagued the Lady Lions as they fell behind at halftime, 22-17. A stronger third quarter turned things around, and Liberty Bell hung on for a three-point win in a fourth-quarter shootout. Fitzmaurice had 22 points and Labanauskas 20 to lead Liberty Bell.

Liberty Bell 52, Soap Lake 49 Liberty Bell 8 9 13 22 52 Soap Lake 12 10 6 21 49 Lauren Fitzmaurice 22, Katie Labaunaskas 20, Lauren Ochoa 7, Exie Romero 2, Carlynn Treise 1 JV: Soap Lake 37, Liberty Bell 27 (Lillian Cooley 8, Ava Mott 8, Willow Temple 7, Ali Palm 2, A’leigh Priest 2 Liberty Bell 46, Manson 26 Manson 5 5 10 6 26 Liberty Bell 10 2 16 18 46 Katie Labanauskas 13, Lauren Fitzmaurice 11, Tommie Ochoa 8, Lauren Ochoa 7, Carlynn Treise 5, Haley Bakke 2 JV: Liberty Bell 40, Manson 13 (Willow Temple 12, Ava Mott 7, Hailey Damman 6, McKenna Ott 4, Jenna Miller 4, Ali Palm 3, Hannah Bakke 2, Emily Paul 2)