The fourth annual Ski for Women, a fundraiser for Room One, will be on Sunday (Feb. 5) on the Mazama ski trails.

Registration for the Nordic event, for women of all ages and abilities, begins at 9 a.m. at the Mazama Community Club. Participation is by donation.

Racing starts at 10:30 a.m. Participants can take part as individuals or as part of a team in several events: a 1-kilometer girls’ race, a 3K competitive race, and 1K and 3K fun races.

Trails fees are waived by Methow Trails for event participants. Volunteer instructors will be available to teach the basics. The ski rental shop in Mazama is offering skis, boots and poles for $10 per person for participants.

Costumes are encouraged, and prizes will be awarded. This year’s theme is Disney characters or fantasy characters.

The community club will offer hot drinks cookies after the skiing events, and the Freestone Inn will host a free lunch for participants at 12:45 p.m.

Register at www.roomone.org; call 997-2050 for more information.