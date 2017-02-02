The Methow Valley Biathlon team competed last weekend in Whistler, B.C., in two days of skiing and shooting.

Coach Betsy Smith reported that Saturday’s competition was a sprint with two shooting stages and three ski loops. Sunday featured a mass start race with four shooting stages and five ski loops for older age groups, and three shooting stages with four ski loops for younger competitors.

Ariana Woods and Alex Tareski each had two first-place finishes for the Methow Valley team, and Zoe Hancock also took first place in one event.

Following are the results for Methow Valley competitors:

Saturday

• Senior Boys 6K – Lazo Gitchos, 8th place, hitting 4 of 10 targets.

• Youth Men 7.5K – Eli Nielson, 2nd place, hitting 5 of 10 targets.

• Youth Women 6K – Ariana Woods, 1st place, hitting 6 of 10 targets.

• Mixed Juveniles 2.7K – Alex Tareski, 1st place, hitting 9 of 10 targets; Bella Fox, 14th place, hitting 1 of 10 targets.

• Junior Boys 4.5K – Cale Woods, 9th place, hitting 3 of 10 targets.

• Junior Girls 4.5K – Eva Weymuller, 8th place, hitting 1 of 10 targets.

• Recreation 4.5K – Zoe Hancock, 1st place, hitting 6 of 10 targets.

Sunday

• Youth Men 10K – Eli Nielson, 2nd place, hitting 13 of 20 targets.

• Youth Women 7.5K – Ariana Woods, 1st place, hitting 11 of 20 targets.

• Senior Boys 7.5K – Lazo Gitchos, 7th place, hitting 9 of 20 targets.

• Junior Boys 6K – Cale Woods, 12th place, hitting 1 of 15 targets.

• Junior Girls 6K – Eva Weymuller, 10th place, hitting 2 of 15 targets.

• Mixed Juveniles 3.6K – Alex Tareski, 1st place, hitting 11 of 15 targets; Bella Fox, 10th place, hitting 8 of 15 targets.

The team’s next competition is at the Race of the Methow this weekend at Liberty Bell High School. Team members will be skiing only.