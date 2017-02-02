Takes its toll

Dear Editor:

I attended the combined birthday celebrations for the Methow Conservancy and Methow Trails on Jan. 21. I must admit, the combined showcasing of their mandates perplexed me. I had hoped it was an opportunity to not only reflect on the enormous success of the trail system, but also to acknowledge the great responsibility that comes with the development and use of the natural resources of this valley. Much attention is given to valley industries who exploit other resources, yet we can’t continue to ignore that the recreation industry, too, takes its toll on the very land and heritage the conservancy has made its mission to protect.

Trish Rouse, Mazama

Support new commissioners

Dear Editor:

Public participation and support from citizens are essential to carrying out improvements that are now underway by our newly elected county commissioners. These commissioners have inherited significant difficulties, including dealing with a budget that was balanced last year only through incurring large loans.

But improvements are being made. County agendas for the following week are now being published on the county website on Fridays. County officials may now communicate concerns directly with employees rather than only through a well-paid Yakima attorney, hopefully easing the taxpayers’ burden and improving employee relations. More citizen comment periods have been scheduled, although still at unpredictable times.

Newly elected Commissioner Branch’s public statements have been especially impressive: that the manner in which the county conducts business with departments, volunteer groups, and others should be done in a respectful fashion; and that large county expenditures incurred for litigation may be avoided by actually listening to and communicating with the parties involved. The hope that this communication will really occur was aptly stated in a Methow Valley News editorial under “Headlines we’d Like to see in 2017: County settles or abandons all lawsuits, commits to open, legal processes.”

A spectacular example of unnecessary litigation expense is the lawsuits arising from our previous commissioners’ denial of their duty to protect the future of ground and surface water through the planning process (Comprehensive Plan and related zoning ordinance.) Claims of the county being suddenly “dumped upon” by Whatcom County’s Hirst decision are unmerited, since a paper trail spanning years of input to our commissioners from the Department of Ecology, Methow Watershed Council, Methow Valley Citizens’ Council, Center for Environmental Law and Policy, the tribes, citizens, and Futurewise (a state-wide organization with offices in Spokane) demonstrates that a “heads up” regarding such water issues was consistently ignored. Now another related lawsuit has been filed by the Yakama tribe.

Please support any efforts of our new commissioners to move forward through listening to these organizations rather than continuing litigation. Participate and communicate actively during this crucial time in our nation’s history!

Water is life. Think globally. Act locally.

Isabelle Spohn, Twisp

Restored faith

Dear Editor:

I am so very glad and proud to have been a part of the Jan. 21 march in Twisp, and wish to express my gratitude to the organizers of the event.

I am the parent of two adult women, and married for 34 years to a veteran public servant who a decade ago suffered a debilitating stroke which left her paralyzed on the left side. Last Saturday my youngest daughter marched in Wichita, my oldest daughter marched in Mississippi, and I pushed my wife in her wheelchair in Twisp.

Over the past 18 months or so, I have listened to worrisome, misogynistic and downright bigoted words coming from the man who is now president of the United States. I watched in horror as he made light of a disabled reporter’s physical disability, which he later denied but you can easily watch time and time again on YouTube. I listened in horror as he bragged about treating women like so much raw meat to grope and assault (“when you’re a star they let you do it”) and then dismissed it as “locker room talk.” I listened as he promised to impede my daughters’ ability to afford medical insurance by repealing the Affordable Care Act. My daughters benefited directly from Obamacare, without which one of them would have had no choice for medical insurance because of pre-existing conditions. Then I sat dumbfounded as a wee bit more than 25 percent of eligible American voters paved his way into the White House. And he claims to have a “mandate”? Hogwash.

The march in Twisp was for me very uplifting; for the first time since the election my faith in America was affirmed, as I saw hundreds of valley residents shout out loud that this country will not tolerate misogyny, as this gentle but determined crowd declared in a loud voice that this country respects women and minorities, those that are disabled and those that are disadvantaged. This valley showed that “Love, not Hate, is what Makes America Great.”

A huuuge thank you to all that helped make this happen.

Pete Speer, Winthrop

Our point of view

Dear Editor:

I can only express my own point of view and do my best to accurately express some of the many reasons for the participation of others in the Jan. 21 march in Twisp. It is the opinion of many people nationwide that our country has taken a radical turn in a dangerous and uncertain direction under the leadership of an unbalanced, impulsive and unpredictable president. While respecting the rights of others to hold differing opinions, we feel a responsibility to express our concerns for the future of our nation, and the world, in hope that everyone might stop and reconsider their beliefs or uncertainties.

Many have expressed their belief that the demonstrations around the world were an expression of not accepting Trump as the president or being sore losers. Neither of these assumptions is true. We know Trump is the president — whether we accept his agendas and the rhetoric of his campaign are another thing. We are not sore losers, we disagree.

I have read some expressions that some protesters at the march in Twisp were rude, racist and arrogant. I saw nothing even close to conforming to this description. What I witnessed was a crowd of hundreds of well-behaved people that marched and spoke amongst themselves. That is all.

The march in Twisp received national attention and was in some cases unintentionally misrepresented by comparing Twisp’s population with the estimated number of protesters. It was quite apparent that many of the protesters were from distant parts of Okanogan County or elsewhere. Most likely no one will ever know how many people protested worldwide. I just hope that Americans stop and question, with their best critical thinking skills, where are we going? Is our president trustworthy? Why does he admire Putin, a known tyrant and enemy of democracy and free societies? Why does Trump bully the press in an attempt to cower the free speech of news media?

If the march in Twisp is contrary to some readers’ points of view, it is not intended as an insult but a sincere expression of our points of view.

Gary Ott, Beaver Creek

Optimism and activism

Dear Editor:

I wanted to share this with your readers regarding my experience at the Women’s March in Twisp on Jan. 21. Somewhere between 600 and a 1,000 people marched in the belief of women’s rights and by extension the rights and dignity and well-being of humans everywhere.

To put that into perspective, around 900 people live in Twisp and another 4,000 or so are scattered throughout the Methow Valley from the Columbia to Lost River at the north end of the valley. There were men and women, young and old. It was about as diverse a crowd as possible in a pasty rural community.

The march was pervaded by optimism, activism and leftover sadness from the previous day. Selflessness and a sense that the greater good was being fed often and lavishly. And most importantly, the reiteration that the greatest gift we can bestow upon our communities is to ensure that our neighbors, both strange and familiar, are happy and healthy. That all, I repeat, all our children our nourished and educated. Because, the better we all do, the better we all do. And if this sounds like a boilerplate soliloquy from the bowels of a bleeding heart liberal, it’s because it is.

Andy McConkey, Winthrop

Kid Camp ready

Dear Editor:

I would like to thank so many people who volunteered their time for “Kid Camp” at the Methow Valley United Methodist Church. We made available a safe place for parents to bring their children the days schools had closures for one reason or another. Those people who volunteered their time to care and play with your child/ children that I would like to thank are Wayne and Linda Mendro, Bob Hoffman, Carolyn Bickford, Barbara Ford, Carolyn Schmekel, Maureen Smith, Cindy Mackey, Pastor Don Ford Keith Olmsted.

It had been said, by parents who work outside their homes, that there is no place/child care center to bring their children when schools have closures. Where can they find a safe place to care for their child during these school closures?

The United Methodist Church tried to respond to these parents’ dilemma by opening the church building and supplying volunteers just for that reason. An article was placed in our local paper ahead of time, plus the schools announced that the church would respond to this problem.

We were available during the past two closures, Jan. 16 and 20. No child showed.

The church has the resources, volunteers and rooms to make these days enjoyable for your child. Please take advantage of this resource on the next day the schools are closed, and call to register ahead of time (at 997-9292) or you may bring your child that day. All volunteers have had background checks for your peace of mind.

Belva Hoffman, Twisp

Why I marched

Dear Editor:

On Jan. 21, I marched because my gut told me to. Was I marching in response to the inauguration of our new president? No, I did not march for political reasons. I marched for personal reasons. I marched as a sign of solidarity. I marched for my brother-in-law, my cousin and my friends who are gay. I marched for my Hispanic and Latino friends and their families who are wonderful, contributing citizens of our community, our country. I marched in support of diversity of race, religion, sexual or gender preference. I marched for women’s rights and for the rights of my daughters to choose what they want to do with their bodies. I marched for the preservation of our lands and our environment. I marched side-by-side with men, women and children all across this wonderfully rich and diverse nation of ours for compassion, for unity and for peace.

Jennifer Elden, Winthrop

Nonsensical

Dear Editor:

In response to “Makes no sense” in last week’s paper, I would like to respond to several remarks that made no sense.

There was no ban on participation in the marches last weekend. I marched with over 100,000 women, men and children in Seattle. No one asked for my opinion on anything. I met many dozens of strangers from all over the west who were there to show their support for the respect of women, families, workers, the environment and the Constitution. Perhaps the writer would feel better about her community if she had indeed attended one of the marches in Twisp, Wenatchee or Seattle.

This new president has shown hostile disrespect for women, minorities and people with disabilities. He has repeatedly judged women by their perceived sexual desirability. He has referred to women in a crass name for their genitals. He called his opponent in the election “a nasty woman” on a nationally televised debate (not a very adult behavior). Any high school student in debate class would know better. He rudely and physically imitated a disabled reporter. He stereotypes Hispanics and Muslims, and is now attempting to limit immigration based upon religion, with clear disregard for the Bill of Rights.

The writer is wrong to categorize these marches as “pro-abortion” marches. The motto of a woman’s right to choose is simple — abortion should be legal, safe and extremely rare. No more coat hangers and back alley quack doctors. The best way to prevent abortion is family planning, which is why Planned Parenthood is called Planned Parenthood.

Former President Obama lives on planet Earth, and he was even born here! His vote on the U.N. resolution was intended to send Israel a message regarding their continued expansion of settlements in the West Bank. If Palestine were granted a free and independent territory for their own country, perhaps the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East could begin to be assuaged.

I was honored and humbled to take part in the Seattle march, and I’m sure my husband felt the same marching locally in Twisp.

Lynette Westendorf, Winthrop

Questions about Mission project

Dear Editor:

Think globally, act locally. Does no forest equal no fire? Here is an opportunity to participate in your own neighborhood in determining how the habitat surrounding us is stewarded by The U.S. Forest Service.

Take the forest, home to diverse flora and fauna, recreation for homeowners and tourists, home to 4,500 inhabitants that appreciate the natural beauty and peace provided — who gets to decide the fate of this piece of earth? Who will protect the endangered species, both plant and animal and habitat that hold all these creatures? The Forest Service is charged with the stewardship of the forest. Is selling off the forest a conservation method? Does the Forest Service really need the small compensation offered by a logging company?

The Mission Restoration Project, adopted by the Forest Service, has generated the theoretical model of I.C.O., individuals, clumps and openings, as a computer generated-program applied to the forest and labeled natural. Is this model proven to be the best solution to catastrophic fire? Do you think carving up the forest in bits and pieces will save us?

Is this what the people of the Methow want for their home? There is a tentatively scheduled meeting on Feb. 8 in Twisp which would provide an opportunity to ask questions and make comments.

Joanne Cooper, Carlton

