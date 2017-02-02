The Methow Valley School District has been placed on the honor roll for student performance in advanced-placement classes, one of only six districts in the state to receive the honor.

This is the seventh time that the College Board, the organization that oversees advanced-placement (AP) classes and exams, has created a list of top schools — and the first time Liberty Bell made that list.

The 2016 honorees include 433 districts in the U.S. and Canada that showed increased enrollment in AP classes by students from a broader cross-section of demographic groups. The schools also showed an improvement in scores on the AP exams. The College Board used data from the past three years.

Scoring well on an AP exam allows a student to skip some introductory classes at college or to earn college credit. That can give the student a head start in higher education and save money on tuition.

Liberty Bell High School offers AP classes, for juniors and seniors, in U.S. History, comparative world politics, English and literature, and English language and composition.

“We are pleased that more students are choosing to take the classes. We also help with fees for students with financial need,” said Liberty Bell Principal Deborah DeKalb. There is a fee for the AP exams administered by the College Board.