Liberty Bell High School’s Team 1 took third place in Knowledge Bowl competition last week as the Mountain Lions visited Omak, where teams from Chelan, Okanogan, Manson and Tonasket also were on hand.

Okanogan Team 1 took first place with 59 points in three rounds of questions, followed by Tonasket Team 1 with 53 points. Liberty Bell Team 1 — Nate Hirsch, Sebastian Hogness, Colin Waichler and Bram Wathen — scored 50 points.

Liberty Bell Team 3 (Lazo Gitchos, Leo Shaw, Luc Lachapelle, Wiley Seckinger) took seventh place; Team 2 (Corinne Dietz, Danielle Mott, Noah Batson, Liliana Hart-Beck) took ninth place; and Team 4 (Tova Portmann-Bown, Nat Batson, Michael Mott, Stella Otonicar) took 12th place out of a total of 23 teams competing.

Coach Leverett Hubbard noted that Liberty Bell Team 1 defeated Tonasket Team 1 in head-to-head competition in the first round — the first time they have beaten Tonasket in three matches, the coach said.

On Monday (Jan. 30), Liberty Bell sent 13 students to compete at a multi-school meet in Chelan. Team 1 (Hirsch, Hogness, Waichler and Wathen) took third place, Team 2 (Dietz, Danielle Mott, Noah Batson and Hart-Beck) took fourth, and Team 3 (Gitchos, Mike Mott, Seckinger, Portman-Bown and Nat Batson) took eighth place.

Liberty Bell’s next match is on Monday (Feb. 6) at Moses Lake.