Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed Danica Ready, a program manager for Methow Trails, as one of two new members on the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Funding Board.

The board awards about $250 million in grants statewide every biennium for the development of parks, trails, boating facilities and other outdoor recreation opportunities and for the conservation of wildlife habitat and working farms and forests.

Ready has worked at Methow Trails, a nonprofit organization that manages the nation’s largest cross-country ski system, for the past 11 years. Before that, she worked for several other nonprofits, including the Methow Conservancy, the Brainerd Foundation and the National Audubon Society.

She has served as a board member for the Cross Country Ski Areas Association and the Methow Fund Advisory Board, while also coaching Nordic skiing and youth soccer. Ready has lived in the Methow Valley for 16 years and is a mother of two. She graduated from Whitman College with a bachelor’s degree in geology and from the University of Washington with a master’s degree in biology.

Inslee also appointed Seattle resident Kathryn Gardow, a civil engineer, land use expert and champion for Washington’s farms and working lands. The governor also re-appointed Michael Deller, a Mukilteo resident and retired bank executive and former executive director of the Port of Everett.