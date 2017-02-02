The TwispWorks Foundation has added valley residents Jane Gilbertsen and Joanna Bastian to its board of directors.

Gilbertsen is a retired attorney and long-time Methow Valley resident who has been active in philanthropy and supporting important causes impacting the people and places of the valley, according to a foundation press release. After 20 years of a litigation practice in Seattle, Gilbertsen moved full-time to the Methow, where she is involved in a variety of volunteer projects.

Bastian is the administrative officer at the Bear Fight Institute located in Winthrop. She is also the lower valley columnist for the Methow Valley News. She is a native of Boise, Idaho, where she earned a B.A. in English, technical communications from Boise State University. Bastian earlier worked at IM Flash Technologies near Salt Lake City, Utah. She moved to the valley in 2011.