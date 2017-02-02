The Loup Loup Alpine Ski Team traveled to Mission Ridge last weekend for the Apple Cup Race. Ten local racers competed against a large field that included 115 boys and 105 girls for two days of Giant Slalom competition, team coach Bret Alumbaugh reported.

“Conditions were perfect for racing, with a firm surface and blue skies through the weekend,” the coach said.

The highlight for the Loup Loup team was Aidan Catlin’s first-place finish in Sunday’s U14 Boys race.

“Aidan had a very fast second run on Sunday to come from behind and win by .01 of a second,” Alumbaugh said. “With not a lot of practice running gates to start our season, all of our kids had a great weekend.”

Results for Saturday:

• U14 Girls – Olivia Glenn 9th; Sydney Schuler DNF; Kierra Reichert DNF; Maisy Shaw DNF.

• U12 Girls – Avery Catlin 24th; McCalla Chesledon 33rd.

• U14 Boys – Aidan Catlin 3rd.

• U12 Boys – Damon Alumbaugh 15th; Carter Sheley 17th; Graham Sheley 20th.

Results for Sunday:

• U14 Girls – Sydney Schuler 5th; Olivia Glenn 10th; Kierra Reichert 21st; Maisy Shaw 25th.

• U12 Girls – Avery Catlin 26th; McCalla Chesledon 30th.

• U14 Boys – Aidan Catlin 1st.

• U12 Boys – Damon Alumbaugh 11th; Carter Sheley 14th; Graham Sheley 22nd.