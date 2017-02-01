There are still a few spots left in the Methow Conservancy’s 13th annual conservation course, “The Life and Times of Methow Mammals,” which begins Feb. 6.

This year’s course will provide an overview of every family of mammals found here while exploring select groups and species of significant conservation or ecological interest in more detail, including current research on certain species, and how climate change and other local factors like wildfires are affecting animals and their habitats, according to a Conservancy press release.

The course runs for six weeks, through March 13, with one class per week on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Winthrop Barn. Tuition is $170. The course is similar to a college-level seminar, with optional reading materials, extracurricular field sessions and a limited class size. See www.methowconservancy.org or contact Mary Kiesau at mary@methowconservancy.org or 996-2870 for the course syllabus, for information, or to register.

Numerous wildlife biologists and educators in the Methow and around the state are participating as speakers in this year’s course, including local biologist and author David Moskowitz; Scott Fitkin, regional Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) biologist; local U.S. Forest Service biologist John Rohrer; deer specialist Sara Hansen; WDFW biologist Jeff Heinlen; Kris Ernest from Central Washington University; local biologist Torre Stockard; Peter Wimberger, director of the Slater Natural History Museum at the University of Puget Sound; and local biologist and educator Kent Woodruff.