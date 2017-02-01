Shirley Gonska, a former resident of Twisp, passed away on Jan. 5, 2017, in Portland, Oregon. She was born in Arlington, Washington, on Feb. 17, 1921, to Gertrude and Frank Krauskoff Jr., after which the family moved to Darrington, Washington. Shirley graduated from Arlington High School in 1939, went on to business college and a career in secretarial and general office work.

She married Robert E. Boivin in 1941. The couple had four children: Trena Robinson (Terry) of Portland, Oregon, and Peoria Arizona; Nancy Stitt of Portland; Robert M. Boivin (Dori) of Vancouver, Washington; and Marianne Holm of Twisp. The marriage ended in divorce, both remarrying, Shirley to Edward Gonska, who preceded her in death in 1989. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Long, and a brother, Gary Christensen. Besides her four children, Shirley is survived by 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral mass and interment were held in Portland.