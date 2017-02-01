Want to thank everyone for the paper bags they have been bringing in. Keep it up — we can use all we get.

Karen Williams was the winner of the gift basket on Friday — congratulations. She was the last one to get her name in the jar, but you just never know. You could be the lucky one.

The Spring Sale room is filling up with great items, lots of them brand new with labels still on them.

I need to get rid of some of my old things that shrunk during the winter and pick up some new ones.

I think we are all getting spring fever, wanting to throw open the doors and windows on a sunny day and air out the house, and chase the dust bunnies away. We could just spray paint them gold and silver and use them as decorations.

The Thrift Store is open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

The Senior Center is located next to the Methow Valley Community Center on Highway 20 in Twisp. Lunch is served at noon by the Okanogan County Transportation and Nutrition Program on Monday, Thursday and Friday. The suggested donation for lunch is $3.50 for seniors over age 60; the cost is $8 for those under 60. Annual membership dues are $1.25.

Transportation is available locally for the senior lunch program, and for monthly trips to Omak/Okanogan the second Tuesday of the month and to Wenatchee the third Tuesday of the month. Call 1-800-635-4391 for additional details.

Rosalie Hutson

Lunch menu

THURSDAY, FEB. 2: Hamburger stroganoff, trio vegetables, green salad, whole wheat roll, berry cobbler.

FRIDAY, FEB. 3: Chili mac, corn, kale salad, peaches, cornbread, ice cream.