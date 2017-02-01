Budding photographers and animal lovers are encouraged to get out their cameras, kibbles and carrots to entice the creatures in their lives to strike a fetching pose.

The Winthrop Gallery is accepting entries for its annual pet photo show, which is open to anyone. This year, the subject matter has been expanded, so the photo doesn’t have to be of a dog or a cat, but could feature any pet or domestic animal — parakeets, snakes, gerbils, horses, llamas or cows — basically anything but wildlife.

People can also submit photos of animals they see around town — it doesn’t have to feature one’s own pet, as long as it’s an original photo.

Awards are given for the best photo in several categories, including cutest, funniest and people’s choice.

There is a $5 entry fee per photo, although photographers 14 and younger can submit one photo for free. People can enter as many photos as they’d like. All photos must be framed and have a hanger on the back.

All entry fees are donated to OK-SNIP, the Okanogan County clinic that provides subsidized spaying and neutering services.

Photos will be on display at the Winthrop Gallery from Feb. 16 through Feb. 27. There will be an open house at the gallery from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, after the Methow Trails’ Doggie Dash.

To enter, bring photos to the Winthrop Gallery by Saturday, Feb. 11, at 5 p.m.

Entry forms are available at the gallery or on the gallery’s website at winthropgallery.com under Shows & Events.