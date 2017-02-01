Three Rivers Hospital surgery technician Jose Bucio, left, helps set up and plug in one of the new beds.

Three Rivers Hospital is following through on its promise to invest in the facility when voters approved a levy lid lift last August, the hospital in Brewster said in a press release.

The hospital celebrated the start of the new year with the arrival of 18 new patient beds, and more furniture will arrive within the next month.

According to Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Munson, the ability to replace all of the hospital’s outdated patient furniture has been a long time coming.

“This will be the first time in over 20 years that we have replaced furniture,” Munson said. “To be able to replace beds that are over 40 years old with new, more comfortable beds that have the technological capabilities to help us deliver safe patient care, is a huge step in a positive direction.”

The nonprofit hospital’s board authorized Munson to sign a lease agreement with Stryker in November for of about $319,000. As part of the agreement Stryker waived the taxes and freight fees, a savings of nearly $20,000. In addition, Stryker provided free upgrades to iBed technology and deluxe mattresses that come with a 10-year warranty, according to the release.

Stryker delivered the medical/surgical beds on Dec. 29 and they were placed in the acute care wing. Within the next few weeks the hospital is expecting the rest of the furniture: two maternity beds, 21 patient chairs, 21 over-bed tables, 21 bedside stands, one recliner bed, one treatment recliner, one loveseat sleeper, four newborn bassinettes and three TruRize power chairs.

The new beds and TruRize chairs will lend to greater safety for patients as well as nurses. The chairs offer improved mobility for patients without placing physical strain on nurses, and the iBed technology includes anti-fall warning lights and sounds to help protect high-risk patients, according to the release.

Patient rooms are also being given a fresh coat of paint and new fire-retardant curtains.

The hospital administration continues to work toward other improvements that will be supported by the levy lid lift, including relocating the emergency department to a more appropriate space in the hospital that is currently used for clinical services; upgrading the heating, ventilating and air conditioning system to be compliant with state Department of Health regulations; replacing sections of the roof directly over patient care areas; investing in staff training; and upgrading surgical suite equipment.