NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING

YOU ARE HEARBY NOTIFIED that the annual meeting of the stockholders of The Chewuch Canal Company will be held on February 25th, 2017 at 1:00pm upstairs in The Winthrop Barn. On the agenda will be general business, election of directors and discussion of the piping project. It is very important that your stock be represented in person or by proxy.

Published in the Methow Valley News February 1, and February 8, 2017.

Town of Twisp

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by the Town Council of the Town of Twisp, Washington for the purpose of taking public comment regarding the vacation of a portion of 3rd Avenue. The hearing will be held in the Council Chambers, located at 118 S. Glover Street, Twisp, WA, on Tuesday, February 14, 2016 at 5:30 pm. Questions – 509-997-4081.

Published in the Methow Valley News February 1, 2017.

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY

The United States of America acting through the Rural Housing Service or Successor Agency, United States Department of Agricultural,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

Rebecca Martinez a/k/a Rebecca J. Brown; and unknown occupants of the subject real property; parties in possession of the subject real property; parties claiming a right to possession of the subject property; and also all other unknown persons or parties claiming to have any right, title estate lien, or interest in the real

estate described in the complaint herein.

Defendant(s)

Case No.: 16-2-00418-2

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

TO: Rebecca Martinez, a/k/a Rebecca J. Brown, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of Okanogan County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Okanogan County, to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action.

Lot 10, Grandview Addition to Omak, as per plat thereof recorded in Book “F” of Plats, page 52, records of Okanogan County, Washington.

If developed, the property address is: 111 Hale Street, Omak, W A 98841

The sale of the above property is to take place:

TIME: 10:00 AM

DATE: Friday, February 24, 2017.

PLACE: Front Entrance, Okanogan County Courthouse.

The Judgment Debtor(s) can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $147,569.51, together with interest, costs, statutory interest, and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Okanogan County Sheriff’s

Office at the address stated below

Frank T. Rogers, Sheriff

By: Beth Barker,Chief Civil Deputy

Okanogan County Sheriff’s Department

123 – 5th Ave N, Room 200

Okanogan, WA 98840

509-422-7200 ext. 7520

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN

The United States of America acting

through the Rural Housing Service or

Successor Agency, United States

Department of Agricultural,

Plaintiff,

v.

Rebecca Martinez a/k/a Rebecca J. Brown; and unknown occupants of the subject real property; parties in possession of the subject real property; parties claiming a right to possession of the subject property; and also all other unknown persons or parties claiming to have any right, title, estate lien, or interest in the real estate described in the complaint herein.

Defendants.

No. 16-2-00418-2

ORDER OF SALE

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, to the Sheriff of Okanogan County, Washington:

WHEREAS, in the above-entitled Court, on the 22nd day of November, 2016, The United States of America acting through the Rural Housing Service or Successor Agency, United States Department of Agricultural, as plaintiff, recovered a judgment and decree of foreclosure against the defendant, Rebecca Martinez a/k/a Rebecca J. Brown, in the amount of $147,569.51, principal sum of $86,753.94, with interest through October 7, 2016 in the amount of $23,857.33, and additional attorneys’ fees and interest accruing thereafter, which judgment is entered into the execution docket of the Superior Court and which judgment decrees foreclosure on the below described property; NOW THEREFORE, you are hereby commanded to take this Order and levy upon, seize and take into possession and execution, the real property of the Judgment Debtor, Rebecca Martinez a/k/a Rebecca J. Brown, sufficient to execution, and sell said property, or so much thereof as may be necessary to satisfy the Judgment, post-judgment interest and costs according to law, property described as:

Lot 10, Grandview Addition to Omak, as per plat thereof recorded in Book “F’’ of Plats, page 52, records of Okanogan County, Washington.

The real property you are commanded to levy upon, seize and take into possession and execution is:

111 Hale Street, Omak, WA 98841

Okanogan County Assessor’s Tax Parcel No.: 1590100000

MAKE RETURN HEREOF within sixty (60) days of the date indicated below to the Clerk who issued it, showing you have executed the same. For purposes of the sale, per RCW 6.21.050, a thirty (30) day extension shall be authorized.

WITNESS the Honorable Henry A. Lawson, Judge of the Superior Court and seal of said Court, affixed this 1st day Dec. 2016, at Okanogan County, Washington.

Charleen Groomes Superior Court Clerk

Marlenia M Fitzgerald Deputy Clerk

Presented by:

Bryce H. Dille, WSBA #2862

of Campbell, Dille, Barnett & Smith

Attorneys for Plaintiff/Judgment Creditor

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on January 19, 26, 2017 and February 2, 9, 2017; the Methow Valley News on January 18, 25, 2017 and February 1, 8, 2017. OVG#739254

Public Hearing Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Okanogan County Commissioners that a Public Hearing is set for February 6, 2017 at 11:35 AM. to consider a Supplemental Appropriation within Non Departmental to reverse incorrectly budgeted CDBG General Purpose Grant funds in the amount of $1 Million dollars.

The Public Hearing will be held in the County Commissioners’ Hearing Room located at 123 5th Avenue North, Okanogan, Washington. Persons wishing to comment may attend the hearing or submit their comments in writing to the Commissioners’ Office at 123 5th Avenue North, Rm 150, Okanogan, Washington 98840.

Published in the Methow Valley News January 25 and February 1, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune January 26 and February 2, 2017. ​OVG#740410​

Public Hearing Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Okanogan County Commissioners that a Public Hearing is set for February 6, 2017 at 11:30 AM. to consider a Supplemental Appropriation to Boating Safety fund 145 in the amount of $29,824 to be used for Boating salary, benefits, fuel, travel, repairs and maintenance.

The Public Hearing will be held in the County Commissioners’ Hearing Room located at 123 5th Avenue North, Okanogan, Washington. Persons wishing to comment may attend the hearing or submit their comments in writing to the Commissioners’ Office at 123 5th Avenue North, Rm 150, Okanogan, Washington 98840.

Published in the Methow Valley News January 25 and February 1, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune January 26 and February 2, 2017. OVG#740405

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed bids for CRP No. 9229-18 Conconully Road RAP, will be received by Okanogan County at the Office of the Board of County Commissioners, located on the first floor of the Grainger Administration Building, 123 Fifth Avenue North, Room 150, Okanogan, Washington. Mailed proposals must be received by no later than the last working day prior to the bid opening date. Hand carried proposals will be received only by the Clerk of the Board of County Commissioners at the address stated above until 11:00:00 A.M. Pacific Time, Tuesday, February 21, 2017 and will then and there be opened and publicly read. No facsimiles or electronic proposals will be accepted.

All bid proposals shall be accompanied by a bid proposal deposit by certified check, cashier’s check or surety bond in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of such bid proposal. Should the successful bidder fail to enter into such contract and furnish a satisfactory performance bond within the time stated in the specifications, the bid proposal deposit shall be forfeited to Okanogan County.

Maps, plans and specifications are available upon payment of a non-refundable fee in the amount of $15 per USB Flash Drive or $65 per hard copy set, at the office of the County Engineer, 1234A 2nd Ave. South, Okanogan, WA 98840 or contact the Contracts Administrator at 509-422-7319. Bid proposals must be submitted on the original documents provided in the accompanying bid packet.

On February 1, 2017 informational copies of the maps, plans and specifications will be on file for inspection at the office of the County Engineer at the address noted above, the County website at www.okanogancounty.org/PW and in various plan centers located in Washington.

The County of Okanogan in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, in consideration for an award.

The Board of Commissioners of Okanogan County, reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities in the bidding. The award of this contract, if made, will be to the lowest responsible bidder.

This is a State Funded project that provides for the improvement of Okanogan County Road No. 9229 Conconully Road beginning at MP 2.43 to MP 3.80. Improvements include widened roadway from the current 27 feet with 2-4 foot wide unpaved shoulders to 30 feet with 2-4 foot wide unpaved shoulders. Work will include roadway excavation including haul, clearing and grubbing, embankment compaction, culverts, crushed surfacing top course, pre-level, hot mix asphalt, beam guardrail type 31, project temporary traffic control, trimming & cleanup, and other work, all in accordance with the Contract Plans, Contract Provisions, and the Standard Specifications.

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on February 2, 9, 2017 and the Methow Valley News on February 1, 8, 2017. OVG# 741584

Public Hearing Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Okanogan County Commissioners that a Public Hearing is set for 11:30 AM Monday, February 13, 2017 to consider a supplemental appropriation in the amount of $5,942 from Current Expense Beginning Fund Balance to Current Expense Jail, for the purpose of overtime and benefits. The hearing will be held in the County Commissioners’ Hearing Room located at 123 5th Avenue North, Okanogan, Washington. Persons wishing to comment may attend the hearing or submit their comments in writing to the Commissioners’ Office at 123 5th Avenue North, Rm 150, Okanogan, Washington 98840.

Published in the Methow Valley News on February 1, 8, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on February 2, 9, 2017. OVG# 741597

Notice of Public Hearing

WATER AVAILABILITY-PERMIT EXEMPT WELLS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner will conduct public hearings on the following dates to gather information and public testimony to inform future decisions regarding the use of permit exempt wells as defined in RCW 90.44.050 as the source of potable water for building permits and all land divisions. The dates of the hearings are: February 16, 2017, 10:00 a.m., technical presentations for WRIA 48 and 49, no public testimony will be taken. February 22, 2017, 6:00 p.m., public testimony will be taken regarding WRIA 48. February 23, 2017, 6:00 p.m., public testimony will be taken regarding WRIA 49. The public hearings will be conducted on the dates and times listed above in the Commissioners Auditorium in the Virginia Grainger Building in Okanogan, WA. All interested public is invited to attend all hearings. Verbal testimony will be taken as scheduled above. Written comments may be submitted prior to the hearing(s) or at any scheduled hearing. Written comments may be submitted in writing or electronically to Roxanna King, Administrative Secretary at 123 5th Ave N Ste 130, Okanogan, WA 98840 or at rking@co.okanogan.wa.us . Information regarding these hearings can be obtained from: Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development, Perry Huston, Director of Planning, 123 5th Avenue North, Suite 130 Okanogan, WA 98840; (509)422-7218 or phuston@co.okanogan.wa.us .

Published in the Methow Valley News on February 1, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on February 2, 2017. OVG#741418