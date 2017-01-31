We are in need of paper bags again. Seems like we go through lots of them, so if you have some sitting around that you don’t need, drop them off — we will use them.

I’m watching it snow today — big old feather flakes. So pretty to watch them float down. It always reminds me of my mother’s old saying that it’s Mother Nature shaking out her feather bed.

We had birthday cake on Friday for all the birthdays in January. Congratulations to all of you January people.

The Thrift Store is open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The Senior Center is located next to the Methow Valley Community Center on Highway 20 in Twisp. Lunch is served at noon by the Okanogan County Transportation and Nutrition Program on Monday, Thursday and Friday. The suggested donation for lunch is $3.50 for seniors over age 60; the cost is $8 for those under 60. Annual membership dues are $1.25.

Transportation is available locally for the senior lunch program, and for monthly trips to Omak/Okanogan the second Tuesday of the month and to Wenatchee the third Tuesday of the month. Call 1-800-635-4391 for additional details.

Rosalie Hutson

Lunch menu

THURSDAY, JAN. 26: Biscuits and gravy, oven-browned potatoes, mixed vegetables, mixed fruit, blueberry muffin.

FRIDAY, JAN. 27: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes, peas, kale salad, Oregon berries, whole wheat roll, dessert.

MONDAY, JAN. 30: Sloppy joes, carrots, coleslaw, banana, dessert.

THURSDAY, FEB. 2: Chicken cacciatore, wild rice, Italian vegetables, grapes, whole wheat roll, dessert.

FRIDAY, FEB. 3: Country fried steak, potatoes and gravy, trio vegetables, tossed vegetable salad, fruit cocktail, whole wheat roll, dessert.