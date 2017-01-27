Last Saturday at least 600-plus residents of the Methow Valley, population 5,000, marched in Twisp to send a preemptive warning to the nation’s new president the day after he was sworn in.

This message seemed to be: We want a president who upholds, not trashes, American values.

When citizens take to the streets in protest on the first full day of a president’s term, that still qualifies as news in this country. Usually we give incoming presidents a chance to govern, to actually do something, before we head for the streets.

But not this time. More than a million women — with many supportive men — from big cities and small towns, concerned about widely divergent issues, thought it was important to speak up now.

So a massive, highly diverse protest swept across the nation and the globe — Africa, Europe, India, Australia, Canada. This was a reminder of how deeply our foreign friends value our hold on our American values.

But this grass-roots, early-warning messaging offensive deserved more attention than our national television news networks could bestir themselves to provide.

The state’s largest daily newspaper, the Seattle Times, did include a photo of the Twisp march in its roundup of “Women’s March” events around the state. So we must congratulate the Times editors for showing better news judgment than our national television news networks.

They slept, once again, while history unfolded under their noses. Of the three major networks, none had live-feed cameras where they should have been to show the world what was happening in the streets of our nation’s capital and in New York, Boston, Denver, Los Angeles, Seattle. With 175,000 marchers, Seattle claimed its largest demonstration ever.

The network’s news coverage failure meant most people missed what looked very much like Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s de facto announcement of her candidacy for president. She exuberantly flayed President Donald J. Trump at the Boston march in a virtuoso performance.

Only NBC bothered to offer a live-streamed Internet feed that gave viewers a hint of what was happening in Washington, D.C.

CNN took the booby prize. It did have cameras, even reporters, on the scene with live broadcasts from the march in D.C. And what did it do with them?

When Trump arrived at a church service, CNN stopped its simultaneous split screen reporting on the president’s movements and that of the marchers. It abandoned the march and — I am not making this up — fixed its camera on the president as he sat through an entire church service. It was an interminable imitation of a still photo, the visual equivalent of what in the radio broadcast business we used to dread as “dead air” space — that is, nothing is being transmitted.

Actually, something may very well have been being transmitted by this absurd decision by CNN, but I don’t want to go there.

On Sunday morning’s television news talk shows, even Republican Sen. John McCain gently chided ABC’s George Stephanopoulos for the network’s failure to cover the march.

Predictable focus

But he and other talking heads were mostly caught up in dissecting the entirely predictable, meaningless quarrel between Trump and media over how many people showed up for Trump’s inauguration, not the ramifications of millions of people marching against him.

Correction: The male talking heads were focused on the inauguration quarrel. The females, such as Cokie Roberts, did try to steer the focus to where it belonged, on the actual news, i.e., the meaning, and possible result of, the historic Women’s March. Pity, perhaps, that it wasn’t advertised as “The Men’s March”?

We already know Trump lies. What we don’t know is if he knows it. We know he delights in baiting the media, we know the media will always snap at the bait, we know Trump lives — as his counselor/spokeswoman Kellyann Conway unapologetically informs us — in a world of “alternative facts,” and we know he desperately needs not to acknowledge that three times more people attended the Women’s March than his inauguration. No news here, guys.

So why all the fuss about whether the media downplayed attendance at his inauguration? Most people have noticed that Trump is not firmly tethered to reality. He did what everyone should have expected him to do: send his press secretary, Sean Spicer, to make his debut with the White House press corps by disputing what the published aerial photos of the inauguration clearly showed and to wrongly claim that Trump’s was the largest ever. Then Spicer left the room, refusing to take a single question.

Bad form. But clever media manipulation if you want to push the Women’s March off the top of the news.

This quarrel became an overblown news story chiefly because it was the insular White House press corps itself that was affronted. Yes, we do by all means want these journalists to report what Trump does and says. But, please, fellas, do try to keep your perspective and wits about you.

It remains to be seen what, if anything, will result from the Women’s March. Will we get a local League of Women Voters, a deeper bench of capable candidates for public office, and a more fully informed and engaged electorate?

What we now have was poignantly summed up by a woman at the Twisp march who carried a placard that said: “I am a straight, white, Christian, and I am heartbroken.”

Solveig Torvik covered the Vietnam War protest marches for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer. She lives in Winthrop.