(Editor’s note: this talk was delivered at the Twisp women’s march on Jan. 21, 2017).

It may be that when we no longer know what to do, we have come to our real work

And that when we no longer know which way to go we have come to our real journey

The mind that is not baffled is not employed

The impeded stream is the one that sings.

— Wendell Berry

By Shannon Huffman Polson

When I talk to companies about what I learned from military service about leadership, I start with this: Leadership does not have to do with your rank or your position. It does not have to do with the number of direct reports you have. Being a leader begins with the decision to be one. Each of you here today has made that decision, to be a leader. The hard part still lies ahead.

I learned this when I was getting ready to graduate college. A month before I graduated college, I had to report to the National Guard for my assignment.

I drove to the state aviation office and reported to the commander. He sat behind a desk that seemed as wide as this room. I saluted and he allowed me to sit. He might have said hello and one or two things, before the interaction that I remember, when in the middle of the conversation, he leaned back in his chair, looked over his nose at me and said “you realize, cadet, you will never fly an attack aircraft.”

I looked back at him and registered his comment as strange, because attack aircraft were not open to women to fly, and so I saw his comment for what it was: small, mean and cutting. But he was a colonel and I wasn’t yet a lieutenant and I said “Yes, sir” because that was the only thing to say.

I went to the next meeting to receive my assignment, and the assignments officer much more civilly said: look cadet, this isn’t official, but the battalion commander won’t allow a woman pilot to be assigned to his unit.

I said “Yes sir,” because there was nothing else to say just then.

Then I drove back to my ROTC detachment and requested a transfer out of the National Guard and onto active duty.

A month after I graduated and was commissioned in the U.S. Army, Congress lifted the combat exclusion clause. All aircraft were now open to women. I headed to flight school later that year, and requested and was assigned the Apache attack helicopter.

Excited, and terrified

The first day I walked out onto the tarmac toward the Apache helicopter, the helicopter I was going to fly, it crouched there, lined up with other crouching helicopters, looking like an enormous praying mantis, the three sight systems mounted on the nose like a strange large eye with many sights. It was a winter day in Alabama, and even with the sun the air was cool, but the tingle I felt on my skin was nothing to do with cold.

The Apache holds two pilots seated in tandem like a fighter jet in a glass cockpit. It is 58 feet long, 12 feet high. That’s the width of this stage. It has a maximum speed of 198 knots. It is powered by two 1,850 horsepower jet engines. Mostly, it comes equipped with multiple sight systems including a forward-looking infrared, and three different lethal weapons systems.

I wasn’t going to let anyone know I was excited, or even terrified, though I felt both of those things. I was just a girl from backwater Alaska. I’d studied English lit and art history in college. What did I think I was doing? What made me think I could fly this thing?

I walked out to that flight line and I pretended the same confidence I’d gained over a year of flight school. I put away the insecurities out of a sense of necessity, and I believed myself better. I believed myself to be better than any doubts I had. I stepped up onto the wheel with one foot, and put the other foot on the forward bay. I turned the handle opening the door of the glass cockpit. It swung out and up like a Lamborghini. Then, grabbing the handles on the inside frame of the aircraft, I swung myself in, first one foot and then the other, and lowered my body into the seat.

I buckled the five-point harness, and pulled on my helmet that I would bore-sight to the helicopter so that the sight and weapons systems would follow my head with every move.

I strapped my kneeboard and checklist to my left leg, and began the run up procedure I would learn so well I had it memorized. Power levers advance. Rotors move to full RPM. Release the brakes. Push in right pedal while pulling in collective, pushing forward on the cyclic.

Which way do you take off? Anyone know? When you take off in any aircraft, you take off into the wind. You use the resistance to help you rise.

A unique time

This is a unique time, a true crisis, when each one of us is called to leadership to work for things that are good and true and right. Our country and our world need us now to step up to live into the gifts we have been given for the sake of others, to be leader in the areas where we are called. We need good people willing to run for office, good people willing to lead actions against bad policy, good people willing to build institutions and ideas that help to change the swing toward a culture of selfishness.

In the movie “The Mission,” the two main characters are a warrior turned priest and his mentor, a priest in a tiny mountain village high in the Andes of South America. When the Spanish come, one fights and one prays. The movie asks us which is better or more proper, but I always came away with the idea that there is room for both, a need for both.

I know good people who voted for the current president for reasons that to them did not feel wrong. Two sides of this country each feel like they are living in alternate world from the other. This march is about love, not hate, making America great.

True commitment

It’s tempting to think that love is easy, that it’s what we’re feeling and not the other group. But love is hard. Love is a verb, not a feeling, and it’s not toward only each other here that we must apply it, but toward all those in our country if we have any hope of bridging differences and making changes. Instead of allowing frustration or ire be directed toward those who voted in a different way, I think we have to ask ourselves what else we might have done to get the almost half the voters who didn’t show up to vote? What could we have done better? What must we now do better?

Last night, at our fantastic local bookstore, I read a story I wrote that is included in a new anthology of fiction written by veterans. One of the audience members asked what I thought was most difficult to talk about in bridging the military civilian divide, what aspect of that service was hardest to convey? It’s the idea of service, I said, and not simply service but, as we used to say in the Army, the kind of service that asks you to write a blank check up to and including your life. It is something that unless you’ve done it, it’s hard to understand.

Maybe you do understand that level of commitment. I believe it is that level of commitment that is asked of each of us now. A march and a meeting are a great start, but as a good opinion piece that came out this week cautioned, it is only a warm-up. It’s just the beginning. Significant change requires a deeper commitment than most of us have ever made but I like to think this gathering today shows us all up for the challenge.

Along the way we will be tired, and have to dig deep to stay the course. Along the way, we will find ourselves tempted to be distracted, and we will have to stay focused. We will find some work failing, and we will have to redirect our efforts and find other ways. My short time in this valley has showed it to be full of incredible people coming together in meaningful ways, and I am sure this will be no exception.

We have come to our real work now. We have come to our real journey. Remember, it is the impeded stream that sings. Let’s face into the wind, and together, we will rise.

Shannon Huffman Polson was one of the Army’s first women Apache helicopter pilots. She spent five years in management with Microsoft and other corporations, and has published two books, North of Hope and The Way the Wild Gets Inside. She lives in the Methow Valley with her family.