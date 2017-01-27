Okanogan County Sheriff
Jan. 18
ACCIDENT: Non-injury accident at Highway 20 and Old Twisp Highway; abandoned vehicle partially blocking road.
Jan. 19
ACCIDENT: Non-injury accident on French Creek Road, Methow — a snowplow backed into another vehicle.
ANIMAL NOISE: Caller on Twisp-Winthrop Eastside Road reported a person who has dogs in the back of their pickup truck that bark constantly.
ACCIDENT: Non-injury accident on Finley Canyon Road, Twisp; vehicle slid off roadway into ditch.
Jan. 20
ASSISTANCE: Caller on Cap Wright Road, Twisp, requested a tow for truck with snowmobile trailer that slid into a ditch.
Jan. 21
DOMESTIC DISPUTE: A domestic dispute was reported at a location on Highway 20, Twisp.
ACCIDENT: A non-injury accident was reported at Cy’s Alley and East Chewuch Road, Winthrop; a vehicle slid off the road.
INJURED ANIMAL: An injured deer was reported at Elbow Coulee Road and Patterson Lake Road.
Jan. 22
CIVIL ISSUE: Caller asked for advice in dispute over occupancy of a residence on Arnica Lane, Twisp.
WEAPONS OFFENSE: Caller on Peters Road, Twisp, reported hearing about 20 gunshots.
ACCIDENT: A non-injury accident was reported on Highway 153, Twisp; a vehicle slid off the road.
ACCIDENT: A non-injury accident was reported at Rendezvous Road and West Chewuch Road, Winthrop; a vehicle struck a deer.
Jan. 23
ABANDONED VEHICLE: An abandoned vehicle was reported on Highway 20 north of Twisp.
Twisp Police Department
Jan. 16
DOMESTIC DISPUTE: A domestic issue was reported at a location on Magers Street.
Jan. 20
CITIZEN ASSIST: Caller on Riverside Avenue requested information about options for evictions.
TRAFFIC HAZARD: A vehicle that had slid into a ditch was reported on Highway 153.
Jan. 21
NOISE COMPLAINT: A noise issue involving loud music was reported on Canyon Street.
Jan. 22
WARRANT ARREST: A warrant arrest was conducted at a location on North Methow Valley Highway.
Winthrop Marshal’s Office
Jan. 18
ACCIDENT: A non-injury accident was reported on Highway 20; a vehicle slid into the ditch.
BAD CHECK: A bad check was passed at a location on Riverside Avenue.