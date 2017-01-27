Okanogan County Sheriff

Jan. 18

ACCIDENT: Non-injury accident at Highway 20 and Old Twisp Highway; abandoned vehicle partially blocking road.

Jan. 19

ACCIDENT: Non-injury accident on French Creek Road, Methow — a snowplow backed into another vehicle.

ANIMAL NOISE: Caller on Twisp-Winthrop Eastside Road reported a person who has dogs in the back of their pickup truck that bark constantly.

ACCIDENT: Non-injury accident on Finley Canyon Road, Twisp; vehicle slid off roadway into ditch.

Jan. 20

ASSISTANCE: Caller on Cap Wright Road, Twisp, requested a tow for truck with snowmobile trailer that slid into a ditch.

Jan. 21

DOMESTIC DISPUTE: A domestic dispute was reported at a location on Highway 20, Twisp.

ACCIDENT: A non-injury accident was reported at Cy’s Alley and East Chewuch Road, Winthrop; a vehicle slid off the road.

INJURED ANIMAL: An injured deer was reported at Elbow Coulee Road and Patterson Lake Road.

Jan. 22

CIVIL ISSUE: Caller asked for advice in dispute over occupancy of a residence on Arnica Lane, Twisp.

WEAPONS OFFENSE: Caller on Peters Road, Twisp, reported hearing about 20 gunshots.

ACCIDENT: A non-injury accident was reported on Highway 153, Twisp; a vehicle slid off the road.

ACCIDENT: A non-injury accident was reported at Rendezvous Road and West Chewuch Road, Winthrop; a vehicle struck a deer.

Jan. 23

ABANDONED VEHICLE: An abandoned vehicle was reported on Highway 20 north of Twisp.

Twisp Police Department

Jan. 16

DOMESTIC DISPUTE: A domestic issue was reported at a location on Magers Street.

Jan. 20

CITIZEN ASSIST: Caller on Riverside Avenue requested information about options for evictions.

TRAFFIC HAZARD: A vehicle that had slid into a ditch was reported on Highway 153.

Jan. 21

NOISE COMPLAINT: A noise issue involving loud music was reported on Canyon Street.

Jan. 22

WARRANT ARREST: A warrant arrest was conducted at a location on North Methow Valley Highway.

Winthrop Marshal’s Office

Jan. 18

ACCIDENT: A non-injury accident was reported on Highway 20; a vehicle slid into the ditch.

BAD CHECK: A bad check was passed at a location on Riverside Avenue.