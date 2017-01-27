Makes no sense

Dear Editor:

There are things going on in our country which make no sense at all:

Why did the womens Jan. 21 march on D.C. against Trump not allow all women to participate? Apparently if you were a womens group and pro-life, you were not welcome. So it was really a pro-abortion march. So much for the all inclusiveness of the march title. And why march anyway? Trump had not even been in office a day, and you already wanted to protest him. Give the guy a chance, for Petes sake.

Whats with all the threats to protest using violence, physically blocking streets, etc., from the progressive liberal left? All Americans have a right to peaceful protest. Blocking streets not only blocks street traffic, but police, fire and emergency traffic as well. Thats why permission to block a public street normally requires a permit. And any violence should be quickly and forcefully dealt with by the police. There has never been a right to hurt someone or willfully damage property in order to protest.

Why would the U.N. pass a resolution against Israel during the last few days of Obamas administration? The Obama administration helped draft the resolution and then abstained when it came time to vote, which really screwed Israel. The vote to abstain might as well have been a yes vote. And Obama said the resolution was not going to negatively affect the U.S./Israel relationship. What planet is Obama living on?

Cant we all just grow up, put our big boy/girl pants on, and act like adults?

Chrystal Perrow, Winthrop

An American event

Dear Editor:

I admire those who organized this past weekend’s Women’s March in Twisp. I felt profound pride in my community for always showing up when it counts. I recognized many in the crowd as volunteers who work hard to teach and coach our children, fill the pantries of our needy and protect our land. These marchers care deeply about our valley, our state and our country.

The march was significant to me on many levels. It was peaceful. People publicly shared their views rather than hiding behind anonymous web posts. The march was a fantastic example for our children to witness what free speech and political participation looks like. I am energized knowing that we are moving past complaining and on to action. Knowing that peaceful protests are not allowed in many other countries it was an honor march, it felt profoundly American.

Harold Sheley, Winthrop

Editor’s note

We received many more letters about the Twisp march, but did not have room for all of them in the print edition this week. They will appear in next week’s newspaper and, consequently, on the website next week.

