By Ann McCreary

Responding to the election of Donald Trump as president, local musician and songwriter Danbert Nobacon has released a new single in protest.

Called “Revolution 9.01,” the song is “in opposition to the coup d’etat that is the Trump government of the billionaires, by the billionaires, for the billionaires,” Nobacon said.

He said he was motivated to write the song after the election in November to fight “an existential threat to all of humanity.”

In a statement about the new single, Nobacon cites Trump’s stance on climate change and support for fossil fuels as a potential “disaster from which we will never recover.” The song became available on Amazon, iTunes and other sources last week.

Nobacon, who lives on Twisp River Road, created an unusual photo as part of the new release. He posed with a leather armchair and other props on an ice-covered boulder in the middle of the Twisp River.

Nobacon recorded the new single while he was recording a new album, Called “Stardust to Darwinstuff,” which will be released in April.

The album is “in opposition to Trump’s war on art and science,” and is the first album he has recorded in seven years, Nobacon said.

Nobacon is a former member of the British band Chumbawamba, known for its anarchist bent and performances in support of environmental and other causes. In addition to composing music and performing, Nobacon teaches drama part-time at Liberty Bell High School.