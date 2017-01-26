Local event draws an estimated 600 to 800 participants

By Ann McCreary

Whether they stayed here in the Methow Valley to march through Twisp, or traveled to Seattle, Washington, D.C., or elsewhere, hundreds of local women, men and children walked with millions of others around the world last Saturday (Jan. 21) in a show of support for human rights.

Here in the valley, an estimated 600 to 800 marchers walked through Twisp, a significant turnout for a community this size. They gathered at the Methow Valley Community Center after the march to hear speeches and music.

The Methow Valley march was noted in a Huffington Post article about the many marches that sprung up in small towns across America and “proved there’s also strength in taking a stand no matter how many people are by your side.”

More than 50 people from the Methow Valley, including several mother/daughter pairs, traveled snowy roads to Seattle for the Womxn’s March. The march drew an estimated 100,000-140,000 people — far surpassing the expected crowd and breaking records for previous demonstrations in the city.

Many of the Methow residents gathered at an appointed rendezvous before the march to greet each other and walk together to Judkins Park, where the march began, behind a banner that read “Methow Womxn Rising.”

Several Methow women made the trip to Washington, D.C., to join nearly half a million people in a show of solidarity.

Although the protests grew out of concern and anger over the views expressed by newly inaugurated President Donald Trump, participants said the mood at the marches was exuberant and defiant.

Participants in Seattle and Washington, D.C., said the crowds were so large that at times the marchers were gridlocked and had to stand in place before they could move forward. Marchers chanted and sang, and in Seattle the crowd would periodically burst into a roar that rolled through the procession from one end to the other like a wave.

Marchers carried handmade signs on themes of civil rights, women’s rights, tolerance, climate change, health care and opposition to Trump. Many wore pink knit hats that have become a symbol of solidarity and support for women’s rights.

Winthrop resident Terry Karro, one of several Methow Valley women who went to Washington, D.C., said participating in the march brought tears to her eyes, especially hearing feminist leader Gloria Steinem speak.

“The outstanding part of this day for us, besides the crowds which were hard to believe, was the kindness of all those people,” Karro said after returning home to the Methow Valley.

“Well over 500,000 people … and everyone we met and saw and spoke with was unfailingly kind and supportive,” Karro said.“The feelings of unity and sisterhood were transforming! What energy!”

