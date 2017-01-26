Photo by Don Nelson
Every age group and gender was represented at Twisp’s march for human rights on Saturday. For more photos from Saturday’s marches, see galleries below.
Local event draws an estimated 600 to 800 participants
By Ann McCreary
Whether they stayed here in the Methow Valley to march through Twisp, or traveled to Seattle, Washington, D.C., or elsewhere, hundreds of local women, men and children walked with millions of others around the world last Saturday (Jan. 21) in a show of support for human rights.
Here in the valley, an estimated 600 to 800 marchers walked through Twisp, a significant turnout for a community this size. They gathered at the Methow Valley Community Center after the march to hear speeches and music.
The Methow Valley march was noted in a Huffington Post article about the many marches that sprung up in small towns across America and “proved there’s also strength in taking a stand no matter how many people are by your side.”
Photo courtesy of Kim Odell
The Seattle-area march drew many people from the Methow Valley. For more photos from Saturday’s marches, see galleries below.
More than 50 people from the Methow Valley, including several mother/daughter pairs, traveled snowy roads to Seattle for the Womxn’s March. The march drew an estimated 100,000-140,000 people — far surpassing the expected crowd and breaking records for previous demonstrations in the city.
Many of the Methow residents gathered at an appointed rendezvous before the march to greet each other and walk together to Judkins Park, where the march began, behind a banner that read “Methow Womxn Rising.”
Several Methow women made the trip to Washington, D.C., to join nearly half a million people in a show of solidarity.
Although the protests grew out of concern and anger over the views expressed by newly inaugurated President Donald Trump, participants said the mood at the marches was exuberant and defiant.
Participants in Seattle and Washington, D.C., said the crowds were so large that at times the marchers were gridlocked and had to stand in place before they could move forward. Marchers chanted and sang, and in Seattle the crowd would periodically burst into a roar that rolled through the procession from one end to the other like a wave.
Photo by Darla Hussey
The messages carried by marchers spanned a gamut of issues. For more photos from Saturday’s marches, see galleries below.
Marchers carried handmade signs on themes of civil rights, women’s rights, tolerance, climate change, health care and opposition to Trump. Many wore pink knit hats that have become a symbol of solidarity and support for women’s rights.
Winthrop resident Terry Karro, one of several Methow Valley women who went to Washington, D.C., said participating in the march brought tears to her eyes, especially hearing feminist leader Gloria Steinem speak.
“The outstanding part of this day for us, besides the crowds which were hard to believe, was the kindness of all those people,” Karro said after returning home to the Methow Valley.
“Well over 500,000 people … and everyone we met and saw and spoke with was unfailingly kind and supportive,” Karro said.“The feelings of unity and sisterhood were transforming! What energy!”
G A L L E R I E S
(Above, click the name of the march location you’re interested in viewing. Below, click any one of the square, thumbnail-sized images to launch a full-size slideshow.)
Many people submitted images of their march experience. These gallery includes both submitted photos as well as photos by Methow Valley News photographers.
Washington D.C.
Photo courtesy of Callie Fink
Photo courtesy of Callie Fink
At the nation’s capital: From left, Tina Smiley (from Juneau, Alaska), and Sheela McLean, Terry Karro and Callie Fink from the Methow.
Photo courtesy of Terry Karro
Seattle, Washington
Photo by Marcy Stamper
Photo courtesy of Kim Odell
The Seattle-area march drew many people from the Methow Valley.
Photo courtesy of Kirner
Photo courtesy by Danbert Nobacon
Photo by Marcy Stamper
Photo by Marcy Stamper
Photo courtesy of Ann McCreary
Among the Methow Valley marchers in Seattle were (from left) Ann McCreary, Jennifer Zbyszewski, KC Mehaffey, Laurie Ulmer and Beth Sinclair.
Photo by Marcy Stamper
Photo by Marcy Stamper
Photo by Ann McCreary
Methow Valley residents rendezvoused before the Seattle march and walked together to the to the start of the march behind a banner.
Twisp, Washington
Photo by Mandi Donohue
Photo courtesy of Antonia Van Bueren
Wayne Mendro and Tonya Van Bueren
Photo by Mandi Donohue
Photo courtesy of Val Stouffer
Photo courtesy of Hannchen Menck
Photo by Mandi Donohue
Photo by Don Nelson
Photo by Mandi Donohue
Photo by Mandi Donohue
Photo courtesy of Hannchen Menck
Photo by Mandi Donohue
Photo by Mandi Donohue
Photo courtesy of Linda Fornero
Photo courtesy of Linda Fornero
Photo by Darla Hussey
Photo courtesy of Hannchen Menck
Photo courtesy of Hannchen Menck
Photo courtesy of Sharon Sumpter
Photo courtesy of Hannchen Menck
Photo courtesy of Sharon Sumpter
The marchers filled the community center to bursting.
Photo courtesy of Peter Speer
Pat Leigh, Marian Osborne and Barb Preston
Pat Leigh, Marian Osborne and Barb Preston
Photo courtesy of Denise Bankaitis
Photo by Mandi Donohue
Photo by Mandi Donohue
Photo by Mandi Donohue
Photo courtesy of Linda Fornero
Photo courtesy of Sharon Sumpter
Photo courtesy of Hannchen Menck
Photo courtesy of Hannchen Menck
Anonymous submission
Photo courtesy of Karen West
Photo by Don Nelson
Anonymous submission
Photo by Steve Mitchell
Pink armbands were handed out to skiers at the Methow Valley Nordic Festival.
Nordic Festival.
Photo by Darla Hussey
Photo by Mandi Donohue
Photo by Don Nelson
Photo courtesy of Hannchen Menck
Anonymous submission
Photo by Mandi Donohue
Photo by Mandi Donohue
Photo by Darla Hussey
Photo by Mandi Donohue
Photo courtesy of Val Stouffer
Photo courtesy of Darla Erhhard
Photo courtesy of Denise Bankaitis
Photo by Mandi Donohue
An estimated 600 to 800 parade participants marched through Twisp on Saturday.
Photo by Mandi Donohue
Photo courtesy of Antonia Van Bueren
Photo by Mandi Donohue
Photo by Mandi Donohue
Photo courtesy of Hannchen Menck
Photo courtesy of Denise Bankaitis
Photo courtesy of Val Stouffer
Photo courtesy of Hannchen Menck
Photo by Steve Mitchell
Pink armbands were handed out to skiers at the Methow Valley Nordic Festival.
Nordic Festival.
Photo by Mandi Donohue
Photo by Mandi Donohue
Photo by Mandi Donohue
Photo by Mandi Donohue
An estimated 600 to 800 parade participants marched through Twisp on Saturday.
Photo courtesy of Hannchen Menck
Photo by Mandi Donohue
Photo courtesy of Hannchen Menck
Photo by Mandi Donohue
Photo by Darla Hussey
Photo courtesy of Val Stouffer
Photo by Don Nelson
Photo courtesy of Darla Erhhard
Photo by Mandi Donohue
Photo by Don Nelson
Photo by Don Nelson
Photo by Mandi Donohue
Photo courtesy of Denise Bankaitis
Photo by Steve Mitchell
Pink armbands were handed out to skiers at the Methow Valley Nordic Festival.
Nordic Festival.
Photo by Mandi Donohue
Photo courtesy of Hannchen Menck
Photo by Mandi Donohue
Photo courtesy of Hannchen Menck
Photo courtesy of Regina Labanauskas
Three generations of the Labanauskas family
Photo by Mandi Donohue
Photo courtesy of Sharon Sumpter
Photo courtesy of Sharon Sumpter
Photo by Mandi Donohue