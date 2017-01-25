SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF OKANOGAN

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., its successors in interest

and/or assigns,

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF ALBERT H. PITT; ALAN H. PITT; MEGAN MARSHALL AKA MEGAN E. PITT; CHRISTY LYNN SCHAFFER; CHERYL ANN WELTY; JAMES PITT; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; STATE OF WASHINGTON;

OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendants.

Cause No.: 15-2-00144-4

SUMMONS – NOTICE OF EXECUTION –

SECOND WRIT FOR ORDER OF SALE

(ZERO MONTH REDEMPTION PERIOD)

To Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Albert H. Pitt; Alan H. Pitt; Megan Marshall AKA Megan E. Pitt; Christy Lynn Schaffer; Cheryl Ann Welty; James Pitt; United States of America; State of Washington; Occupants of the Premises,

Judgment Debtors:

A Writ for Order of Sale has been issued in the above-caption case, directed to the Sheriff of Okanogan County, commanding the Sheriff as follows:

FROM: THE OKANOGAN COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CLERK’S OFFICE

TO: THE SHERIFF OF OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON

On March 11, 2016, an in rem Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure (“Judgment”) was entered in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (“Plaintiff’) against the defendants Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Albert H. Pitt, Megan Marshall aka Megan E. Pitt, James Pitt, United States of America, State of Washington, and Occupants of the Premises

(“Defendanf’). The Judgment forecloses the interests of all the Defendants in and to the following described property (“Property”) commonly known as 31292 A Highway 97, Tonasket, WA 98855 for the total sum of $107,286.94 with interest thereon at the rate of 12.00% per annum beginning on March 11, 2016 until satisfied.

The Property situated in Okanogan County, State of Washington, is legally described as:

A PART OF GOVERNMENT LOTS I AND 2, SECTION 29, TOWNSHIP 37 NORTH, RANGE 27 EAST, W.M., DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING AT A POINT ON THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 2, A DISTANCE OF 37.17 FEET SOUTH FROM THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 2;

THENCE NORTH 87°44’ 00”, A DISTANCE OF 470.79 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 42° 47’ 30” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 28.15 FEET, TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING;

THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 42° 47’ 30” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 203.30 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 85°58’ 30” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 112.90 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 77°32’ 00” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 58.61 FEET TO THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WASHINGTON STATE HIGHWAY NO. 97;

THENCE SOUTH 31°09’ 00” WEST, ON THE SAID EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE, A DISTANCE OF 167.85 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 87°44’ 00” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 137.80 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

THEREFORE, pursuant to RCW 61.12.060, and in the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded to sell the Property, or so much thereof as may be necessary, in order to satisfy the Judgment, including post-judgment interest and costs.

MAKE RETURN HEREOF within sixty days of the date indicated below, showing you have executed the same.

Pursuant to RCW 6.21.050(2), the Sheriff may adjourn the foreclosure sale from time to time, not exceeding thirty days beyond the last date at which this Writ is made returnable, with the consent of the plaintiff endorsed upon this Writ or by an contemporaneous writing.

WITNESS, the Honorable /s/ Henry A. Rawson

Judge of the Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed this 23RD day of June, 2016, at Okanogan, Washington.

By: /s/ Charleen Groomes, Superior Court Clerk

By: /s/ Marlenia M Fitzgerald, Deputy Clerk

Presented by:

RCO LEGAL, P.S.

By: /s/ Synova M.L. Edwards, WSBA #43063

THIS WRIT SHALL BE AUTOMATICALLY EXTENDED FOR 30 DAYS FOR THE PURPOSES OF SALE.

Given under my hand this 12th day of December, 2016.

Frank T. Rogers, Sheriff

By: ·Beth Barker, Chief Civil Deputy

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on December 22, 29, 2016, January 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017; and the Methow Valley News on December 21, 28, 2016, Janu.ary 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017. OVG#735459.

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., its successors in interest and/or assigns,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF ALBERT H PITT; ALAN H. PITT; MEGAN MARSHALL AKA MEGAN E. PITT; CHRISTY LYNN SCHAFFER;

CHERYL ANN WELTY; JAMES PITT; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; STATE OF WASHINGTON; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendant(s)

Case No.: 15-2-00144-4

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

TO: To Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Albert H. Pitt; Alan H. Pitt; Megan Marshall AKA Megan E. Pitt; Christy Lynn Schaffer; Cheryl Ann Welty; James Pitt; United States of America; State of Washington; Occupants of the Premises, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of Okanogan County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Okanogan County, to sell the property described in the attached Second Writ for Order of Sale (Zero Month Redemption Period).

If developed, the property address is: 31292 A Highway 97, Tonasket, WA 98855

The sale of the above property is to take place:

TIME: IO:OOAM

DATE: 02/10/2017

PLACE: Front Entrance, Okanogan County Courthouse.

The Judgment Debtor(s) can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $107,286.94, together with interest, costs, statutory interest, and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Okanogan County Sheriffs Office at the address stated below.

Frank T. Rogers, Sheriff

By: Beth Barker, Chief Civil Deputy

Okanogan County Sheriffs Department

123-5th Ave N, Room 200

Okanogan, WA 98840

509-422-7200 ext. 7520

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., its successors in interest and/or assigns,

Plaintiff,

v.

UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF ALBERT H. PITT; ALAN H. PITT; MEGAN MARSHALL AKA MEGAN E. PITT; CHRISTY LYNN SCHAFFER; CHERYL ANN WELTY; JAMES PITT; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; STATE OF

WASHINGTON; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendants.

No. 15-2-00144-4

SECOND WRIT FOR ORDER OF SALE

(ZERO MONTH REDEMPTION PERIOD)

FROM: THE OKANOGAN COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CLERK’S OFFICE

TO: THE SHERIFF OF OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON

On March 11, 2016, an in rem Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure (“Judgment”) was

entered in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (“Plaintiff’’) against the defendants Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Albert H. Pitt, Megan Marshall aka Megan E. Pitt, James Pitt, United States of America, State of Washington, and Occupants of the Premises (“Defendant”). The Judgment forecloses the interests of all the Defendants in and to the following described property (“Property”) commonly known as 31292 A Highway 97, Tonasket, WA 98855 for the total sum of $107,286.94 with interest thereon at the rate of 12.000% per annum beginning on March 11, 2016 until satisfied.

The Property situated in Okanogan County, State of Washington, is legally described as:

A PART OF GOVERNMENT LOTS 1 AND 2, SECTION 29,

TOWNSHIP 37 NORTH, RANGE 27 EAST, W.M., DESCRIBED AS

FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING AT A POINT ON THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE

OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 2, A DISTANCE OF 37.17 FEET SOUTH FROM THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 2;

THENCE NORTH 87°44’00” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 470.79

FEET;

THENCE NORTH 42°47’30” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 28.15 FEET, TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING;

THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 42°47’30” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 203.30 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 85°58’30” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 112.90 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 77°32’00” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 58.61 FEET TO THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WASHINGTON STATE HIGHWAY NO. 97;

THENCE SOUTH 31°09’00” WEST, ON THE SAID EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE, A DISTANCE OF 167.85 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 87°44’00” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 137.80 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Tax Parcel No.: 3727290070

THEREFORE, pursuant to RCW 61.12.060, and in the name of the State of Washington,

you are hereby commanded to sell the Property, or so much thereof as may be necessary, in order to satisfy the Judgment, including post-judgment interest and costs.

MAKE RETURN HEREOF within sixty days of the date indicated below, showing you

have executed the same.

Pursuant to RCW 6.21.050(2), the Sheriff may adjourn the foreclosure sale from time to

time, not exceeding thirty days beyond the last date at which this Writ is made returnable, with the consent of the plaintiff endorsed upon this Writ or by a contemporaneous writing.

WITNESS, the Honorable Henry A Lawson

Judge of the Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed this 29th day of November, 2016, at Okanogan, Washington.

By: Charleen Groomes, Superior Court Clerk

By: Marlenia M Fitzgerald, Deputy Clerk

Presented by: RCO LEGAL, P.S.

Synova M. L. Edwards, WSBA #43063, Attorneys for Plaintiff.

THIS WRIT SHALL BE AUTOMATICALLY EXTENDED FOR 30 DAYS FOR THE PURPOSES OF SALE.

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on January 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017 and the Methow Valley News on January 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017. OVG#735605

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY

The United States of America acting through the Rural Housing Service or Successor Agency, United States Department of Agricultural,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

Rebecca Martinez a/k/a Rebecca J. Brown; and unknown occupants of the subject real property; parties in possession of the subject real property; parties claiming a right to possession of the subject property; and also all other unknown persons or parties claiming to have any right, title estate lien, or interest in the real

estate described in the complaint herein.

Defendant(s)

Case No.: 16-2-00418-2

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

TO: Rebecca Martinez, a/k/a Rebecca J. Brown, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of Okanogan County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Okanogan County, to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action.

Lot 10, Grandview Addition to Omak, as per plat thereof recorded in Book “F” of Plats, page 52, records of Okanogan County, Washington.

If developed, the property address is: 111 Hale Street, Omak, W A 98841

The sale of the above property is to take place:

TIME: 10:00 AM

DATE: Friday, February 24, 2017.

PLACE: Front Entrance, Okanogan County Courthouse.

The Judgment Debtor(s) can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $147,569.51, together with interest, costs, statutory interest, and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Okanogan County Sheriff’s

Office at the address stated below

Frank T. Rogers, Sheriff

By: Beth Barker,Chief Civil Deputy

Okanogan County Sheriff’s Department

123 – 5th Ave N, Room 200

Okanogan, WA 98840

509-422-7200 ext. 7520

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN

The United States of America acting

through the Rural Housing Service or

Successor Agency, United States

Department of Agricultural,

Plaintiff,

v.

Rebecca Martinez a/k/a Rebecca J. Brown; and unknown occupants of the subject real property; parties in possession of the subject real property; parties claiming a right to possession of the subject property; and also all other unknown persons or parties claiming to have any right, title, estate lien, or interest in the real estate described in the complaint herein.

Defendants.

No. 16-2-00418-2

ORDER OF SALE

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, to the Sheriff of Okanogan County, Washington:

WHEREAS, in the above-entitled Court, on the 22nd day of November, 2016, The United States of America acting through the Rural Housing Service or Successor Agency, United States Department of Agricultural, as plaintiff, recovered a judgment and decree of foreclosure against the defendant, Rebecca Martinez a/k/a Rebecca J. Brown, in the amount of $147,569.51, principal sum of $86,753.94, with interest through October 7, 2016 in the amount of $23,857.33, and additional attorneys’ fees and interest accruing thereafter, which judgment is entered into the execution docket of the Superior Court and which judgment decrees foreclosure on the below described property; NOW THEREFORE, you are hereby commanded to take this Order and levy upon, seize and take into possession and execution, the real property of the Judgment Debtor, Rebecca Martinez a/k/a Rebecca J. Brown, sufficient to execution, and sell said property, or so much thereof as may be necessary to satisfy the Judgment, post-judgment interest and costs according to law, property described as:

Lot 10, Grandview Addition to Omak, as per plat thereof recorded in Book “F’’ of Plats, page 52, records of Okanogan County, Washington.

The real property you are commanded to levy upon, seize and take into possession and execution is:

111 Hale Street, Omak, WA 98841

Okanogan County Assessor’s Tax Parcel No.: 1590100000

MAKE RETURN HEREOF within sixty (60) days of the date indicated below to the Clerk who issued it, showing you have executed the same. For purposes of the sale, per RCW 6.21.050, a thirty (30) day extension shall be authorized.

WITNESS the Honorable Henry A. Lawson, Judge of the Superior Court and seal of said Court, affixed this 1st day Dec. 2016, at Okanogan County, Washington.

Charleen Groomes Superior Court Clerk

Marlenia M Fitzgerald Deputy Clerk

Presented by:

Bryce H. Dille, WSBA #2862

of Campbell, Dille, Barnett & Smith

Attorneys for Plaintiff/Judgment Creditor

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on January 19, 26, 2017 and February 2, 9, 2017; the Methow Valley News on January 18, 25, 2017 and February 1, 8, 2017. OVG#739254

Public Hearing Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Okanogan County Commissioners that a Public Hearing is set for January 31, 2017 at 10:50 AM. to consider a Supplemental Appropriation to within Infrastructure Fund 117 in the amount of $600 to be used for Debt Service. The Public Hearing will be held in the County Commissioners’ Hearing Room located at 123 5th Avenue North, Okanogan, Washington. Persons wishing to comment may attend the hearing or submit their comments in writing to the Commissioners’ Office at 123 5th Avenue North, Rm 150, Okanogan, Washington 98840.

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune January 19 and 26, 2017 and the Methow Valley News January 18 and 25, 2017. OVG ​#7​39712

Public Hearing Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Okanogan County Commissioners that a Public Hearing is set for January 31, 2017 at 10:55 AM. to consider a Supplemental Appropriation to within Capital Improvements fund 134 in the amount of $900 to be used for Debt Service. The Public Hearing will be held in the County Commissioners’ Hearing Room located at 123 5th Avenue North, Okanogan, Washington. Persons wishing to comment may attend the hearing or submit their comments in writing to the Commissioners’ Office at 123 5th Avenue North, Rm 150, Okanogan, Washington 98840.

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune January 19 and 26, 2017 and the Methow Valley News January 18 and 25, 2017. OVG#739718.

Public Hearing Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Okanogan County Commissioners that a Public Hearing is set for February 6, 2017 at 11:35 AM. to consider a Supplemental Appropriation within Non Departmental to reverse incorrectly budgeted CDBG General Purpose Grant funds in the amount of $1 Million dollars.

The Public Hearing will be held in the County Commissioners’ Hearing Room located at 123 5th Avenue North, Okanogan, Washington. Persons wishing to comment may attend the hearing or submit their comments in writing to the Commissioners’ Office at 123 5th Avenue North, Rm 150, Okanogan, Washington 98840.

Published in the Methow Valley News January 25 and February 1, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune January 26 and February 2, 2017. ​OVG#740410​

Public Hearing Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Okanogan County Commissioners that a Public Hearing is set for February 6, 2017 at 11:30 AM. to consider a Supplemental Appropriation to Boating Safety fund 145 in the amount of $29,824 to be used for Boating salary, benefits, fuel, travel, repairs and maintenance.

The Public Hearing will be held in the County Commissioners’ Hearing Room located at 123 5th Avenue North, Okanogan, Washington. Persons wishing to comment may attend the hearing or submit their comments in writing to the Commissioners’ Office at 123 5th Avenue North, Rm 150, Okanogan, Washington 98840.

Published in the Methow Valley News January 25 and February 1, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune January 26 and February 2, 2017. OVG#740405

Okanogan County

Notice of Final Decision

Project: Boundary Line Adjustment: (parcels 9801800016 & 9801800015)

Proponent: Gary & Mary Westerman and Robert & Gloria Spiwak

Decision: Approved

Appeal Deadline: February 14, 2017

The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of decision, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee.

Published in the Methow Valley News on January 25, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on January 26, 2017. OVG#740605