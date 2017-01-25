SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF OKANOGAN
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., its successors in interest
and/or assigns,
Plaintiff,
vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF ALBERT H. PITT; ALAN H. PITT; MEGAN MARSHALL AKA MEGAN E. PITT; CHRISTY LYNN SCHAFFER; CHERYL ANN WELTY; JAMES PITT; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; STATE OF WASHINGTON;
OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,
Defendants.
Cause No.: 15-2-00144-4
SUMMONS – NOTICE OF EXECUTION –
SECOND WRIT FOR ORDER OF SALE
(ZERO MONTH REDEMPTION PERIOD)
To Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Albert H. Pitt; Alan H. Pitt; Megan Marshall AKA Megan E. Pitt; Christy Lynn Schaffer; Cheryl Ann Welty; James Pitt; United States of America; State of Washington; Occupants of the Premises,
Judgment Debtors:
A Writ for Order of Sale has been issued in the above-caption case, directed to the Sheriff of Okanogan County, commanding the Sheriff as follows:
FROM: THE OKANOGAN COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CLERK’S OFFICE
TO: THE SHERIFF OF OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON
On March 11, 2016, an in rem Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure (“Judgment”) was entered in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (“Plaintiff’) against the defendants Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Albert H. Pitt, Megan Marshall aka Megan E. Pitt, James Pitt, United States of America, State of Washington, and Occupants of the Premises
(“Defendanf’). The Judgment forecloses the interests of all the Defendants in and to the following described property (“Property”) commonly known as 31292 A Highway 97, Tonasket, WA 98855 for the total sum of $107,286.94 with interest thereon at the rate of 12.00% per annum beginning on March 11, 2016 until satisfied.
The Property situated in Okanogan County, State of Washington, is legally described as:
A PART OF GOVERNMENT LOTS I AND 2, SECTION 29, TOWNSHIP 37 NORTH, RANGE 27 EAST, W.M., DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
COMMENCING AT A POINT ON THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 2, A DISTANCE OF 37.17 FEET SOUTH FROM THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 2;
THENCE NORTH 87°44’ 00”, A DISTANCE OF 470.79 FEET;
THENCE NORTH 42° 47’ 30” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 28.15 FEET, TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING;
THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 42° 47’ 30” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 203.30 FEET;
THENCE NORTH 85°58’ 30” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 112.90 FEET;
THENCE NORTH 77°32’ 00” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 58.61 FEET TO THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WASHINGTON STATE HIGHWAY NO. 97;
THENCE SOUTH 31°09’ 00” WEST, ON THE SAID EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE, A DISTANCE OF 167.85 FEET;
THENCE SOUTH 87°44’ 00” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 137.80 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
THEREFORE, pursuant to RCW 61.12.060, and in the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded to sell the Property, or so much thereof as may be necessary, in order to satisfy the Judgment, including post-judgment interest and costs.
MAKE RETURN HEREOF within sixty days of the date indicated below, showing you have executed the same.
Pursuant to RCW 6.21.050(2), the Sheriff may adjourn the foreclosure sale from time to time, not exceeding thirty days beyond the last date at which this Writ is made returnable, with the consent of the plaintiff endorsed upon this Writ or by an contemporaneous writing.
WITNESS, the Honorable /s/ Henry A. Rawson
Judge of the Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed this 23RD day of June, 2016, at Okanogan, Washington.
By: /s/ Charleen Groomes, Superior Court Clerk
By: /s/ Marlenia M Fitzgerald, Deputy Clerk
Presented by:
RCO LEGAL, P.S.
By: /s/ Synova M.L. Edwards, WSBA #43063
THIS WRIT SHALL BE AUTOMATICALLY EXTENDED FOR 30 DAYS FOR THE PURPOSES OF SALE.
Given under my hand this 12th day of December, 2016.
Frank T. Rogers, Sheriff
By: ·Beth Barker, Chief Civil Deputy
Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on December 22, 29, 2016, January 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017; and the Methow Valley News on December 21, 28, 2016, Janu.ary 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017. OVG#735459.
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY
The United States of America acting through the Rural Housing Service or Successor Agency, United States Department of Agricultural,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
Rebecca Martinez a/k/a Rebecca J. Brown; and unknown occupants of the subject real property; parties in possession of the subject real property; parties claiming a right to possession of the subject property; and also all other unknown persons or parties claiming to have any right, title estate lien, or interest in the real
estate described in the complaint herein.
Defendant(s)
Case No.: 16-2-00418-2
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
TO: Rebecca Martinez, a/k/a Rebecca J. Brown, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of Okanogan County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Okanogan County, to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action.
Lot 10, Grandview Addition to Omak, as per plat thereof recorded in Book “F” of Plats, page 52, records of Okanogan County, Washington.
If developed, the property address is: 111 Hale Street, Omak, W A 98841
The sale of the above property is to take place:
TIME: 10:00 AM
DATE: Friday, February 24, 2017.
PLACE: Front Entrance, Okanogan County Courthouse.
The Judgment Debtor(s) can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $147,569.51, together with interest, costs, statutory interest, and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Okanogan County Sheriff’s
Office at the address stated below
Frank T. Rogers, Sheriff
By: Beth Barker,Chief Civil Deputy
Okanogan County Sheriff’s Department
123 – 5th Ave N, Room 200
Okanogan, WA 98840
509-422-7200 ext. 7520
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN
The United States of America acting
through the Rural Housing Service or
Successor Agency, United States
Department of Agricultural,
Plaintiff,
v.
Rebecca Martinez a/k/a Rebecca J. Brown; and unknown occupants of the subject real property; parties in possession of the subject real property; parties claiming a right to possession of the subject property; and also all other unknown persons or parties claiming to have any right, title, estate lien, or interest in the real estate described in the complaint herein.
Defendants.
No. 16-2-00418-2
ORDER OF SALE
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, to the Sheriff of Okanogan County, Washington:
WHEREAS, in the above-entitled Court, on the 22nd day of November, 2016, The United States of America acting through the Rural Housing Service or Successor Agency, United States Department of Agricultural, as plaintiff, recovered a judgment and decree of foreclosure against the defendant, Rebecca Martinez a/k/a Rebecca J. Brown, in the amount of $147,569.51, principal sum of $86,753.94, with interest through October 7, 2016 in the amount of $23,857.33, and additional attorneys’ fees and interest accruing thereafter, which judgment is entered into the execution docket of the Superior Court and which judgment decrees foreclosure on the below described property; NOW THEREFORE, you are hereby commanded to take this Order and levy upon, seize and take into possession and execution, the real property of the Judgment Debtor, Rebecca Martinez a/k/a Rebecca J. Brown, sufficient to execution, and sell said property, or so much thereof as may be necessary to satisfy the Judgment, post-judgment interest and costs according to law, property described as:
Lot 10, Grandview Addition to Omak, as per plat thereof recorded in Book “F’’ of Plats, page 52, records of Okanogan County, Washington.
The real property you are commanded to levy upon, seize and take into possession and execution is:
111 Hale Street, Omak, WA 98841
Okanogan County Assessor’s Tax Parcel No.: 1590100000
MAKE RETURN HEREOF within sixty (60) days of the date indicated below to the Clerk who issued it, showing you have executed the same. For purposes of the sale, per RCW 6.21.050, a thirty (30) day extension shall be authorized.
WITNESS the Honorable Henry A. Lawson, Judge of the Superior Court and seal of said Court, affixed this 1st day Dec. 2016, at Okanogan County, Washington.
Charleen Groomes Superior Court Clerk
Marlenia M Fitzgerald Deputy Clerk
Presented by:
Bryce H. Dille, WSBA #2862
of Campbell, Dille, Barnett & Smith
Attorneys for Plaintiff/Judgment Creditor
Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on January 19, 26, 2017 and February 2, 9, 2017; the Methow Valley News on January 18, 25, 2017 and February 1, 8, 2017. OVG#739254
Public Hearing Notice
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Okanogan County Commissioners that a Public Hearing is set for January 31, 2017 at 10:50 AM. to consider a Supplemental Appropriation to within Infrastructure Fund 117 in the amount of $600 to be used for Debt Service. The Public Hearing will be held in the County Commissioners’ Hearing Room located at 123 5th Avenue North, Okanogan, Washington. Persons wishing to comment may attend the hearing or submit their comments in writing to the Commissioners’ Office at 123 5th Avenue North, Rm 150, Okanogan, Washington 98840.
Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune January 19 and 26, 2017 and the Methow Valley News January 18 and 25, 2017. OVG #739712
Public Hearing Notice
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Okanogan County Commissioners that a Public Hearing is set for January 31, 2017 at 10:55 AM. to consider a Supplemental Appropriation to within Capital Improvements fund 134 in the amount of $900 to be used for Debt Service. The Public Hearing will be held in the County Commissioners’ Hearing Room located at 123 5th Avenue North, Okanogan, Washington. Persons wishing to comment may attend the hearing or submit their comments in writing to the Commissioners’ Office at 123 5th Avenue North, Rm 150, Okanogan, Washington 98840.
Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune January 19 and 26, 2017 and the Methow Valley News January 18 and 25, 2017. OVG#739718.
Public Hearing Notice
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Okanogan County Commissioners that a Public Hearing is set for February 6, 2017 at 11:35 AM. to consider a Supplemental Appropriation within Non Departmental to reverse incorrectly budgeted CDBG General Purpose Grant funds in the amount of $1 Million dollars.
The Public Hearing will be held in the County Commissioners’ Hearing Room located at 123 5th Avenue North, Okanogan, Washington. Persons wishing to comment may attend the hearing or submit their comments in writing to the Commissioners’ Office at 123 5th Avenue North, Rm 150, Okanogan, Washington 98840.
Published in the Methow Valley News January 25 and February 1, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune January 26 and February 2, 2017. OVG#740410
Public Hearing Notice
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Okanogan County Commissioners that a Public Hearing is set for February 6, 2017 at 11:30 AM. to consider a Supplemental Appropriation to Boating Safety fund 145 in the amount of $29,824 to be used for Boating salary, benefits, fuel, travel, repairs and maintenance.
The Public Hearing will be held in the County Commissioners’ Hearing Room located at 123 5th Avenue North, Okanogan, Washington. Persons wishing to comment may attend the hearing or submit their comments in writing to the Commissioners’ Office at 123 5th Avenue North, Rm 150, Okanogan, Washington 98840.
Published in the Methow Valley News January 25 and February 1, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune January 26 and February 2, 2017. OVG#740405
Okanogan County
Notice of Final Decision
Project: Boundary Line Adjustment: (parcels 9801800016 & 9801800015)
Proponent: Gary & Mary Westerman and Robert & Gloria Spiwak
Decision: Approved
Appeal Deadline: February 14, 2017
The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of decision, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee.
Published in the Methow Valley News on January 25, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on January 26, 2017. OVG#740605