David W. Beach, 96, died Jan. 11, 2017, in Brewster. David was born to Seth and Vera Beach on May 9, 1920, in Emporia, Kansas. In 1937, his family became Jehovah’s Witnesses, which started his life-long career as a volunteer minister.

On April 1, 1941, he married Gwendolyn (Gwen) Haworth in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas, and they spent 66 years together and had two daughters, Linda and Sandy. He is survived by his daughters, Linda Borde (husband Lee) of Twisp, and Sandy Madlung (husband Dan) of Burlington, Washington, and two granddaughters, Tara Davis (husband Chris) and Bree Lundy (husband Brandon). He was preceded in death by his wife, Gwen, in 2007.

The focus of David and Gwen’s life together was their worship of Jehovah God and teaching others about the Bible. They both zealously served as volunteer ministers from their teen years until their deaths. They served in the states of Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Oregon, Colorado and Washington. David served as a loving elder for many decades, including his time in the local congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Twisp.

David was a hard-working man who had many secular careers. He worked in farming, for telephone companies, as a tractor mechanic, truck driver, typewriter salesman, owned the Avon Allen Country Market in Mount Vernon, was a building contractor, and even fought wildfires in the Methow Valley when he was in his 70s. In 1982, David and Gwen moved from Mount Vernon, Washington, to Twisp with his parents and bought an apple orchard they named B & B Ranch. They and the family harvested the 208 trees for many years.

David loved the outdoors and he and Gwen had many adventures traveling, hiking and camping together. Some of his fondest memories were family camping trips on the Chewack (Chewuch) River and floating the Methow River. David was known for his incredible physical strength, soft voice, powerful handshake, strong faith, deep love of family and his heartfelt prayers.

A memorial will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at 2 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Twisp, at 19 Airport Road.