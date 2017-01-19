The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) has starting compiling its Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) standings for the 2016-17 boys’ and girls’ high school basketball.

The rankings will be used to seed qualifiers for the 2017 Hardwood Classic. The formula used to rank schools is comprised of three weighted sections — winning percentage (25 percent), opponent’s winning percentage (50 percent) and the opponents’ opponent’s winning percentage (25 percent).

In this week’s ratings, the Liberty Bell High School girls’ team was ranked 26th out of 59 schools in the 2B category. Brewster is ranked 13th, Tonasket 18th, Lake Roosevelt 24th, Waterville-Mansfield 33rd, Oroville 40th, Manson 44th, Soap Lake 56th and Bridgeport 57th. Dayton High School is ranked No. 1.

On the boys’ side, Liberty Bell is ranked 58th out of 59 schools. Brewster is ranked 4th, Manson 18th, Tonasket 20th, Oroville 21st, Waterville-Mansfield 31st, Soap Lake 32nd, Bridgeport 36th and Lake Roosevelt 51st. Life Christian Academy of Tacoma is ranked No. 1.

The ratings will be updated regularly throughout the rest of the season.