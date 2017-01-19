A public hearing on a proposal to vacate part of Third Avenue next to Twisp Town Hall is scheduled for Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m. during a Town Council meeting.

The Twisp Council set the date to hear public comment on a proposal to close the north half of the street, adjacent to Town Hall, in order to construct a new civic building.

Plans call for demolishing the existing building and replacing it with a new one-story building that would extend into the centerline of Third Street.

Third Avenue is not heavily used on that block, and plans call for keeping half of the street open as a pedestrian plaza and for emergency vehicle access.

As part of the process of vacating the street, the town is required to notify adjacent property owners and businesses and hold a public hearing.

Twisp has received almost $1 million in state funding for the civic building and for construction of a new public works shop.

The town hired Architects West of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, to design the civic building, which will house town offices, provide public and community meeting space, and serve as an incident command center during emergencies. The project is anticipated to cost $3 million.