By Don Nelson

The Liberty Bell High School boys’ basketball team played even-up with Waterville-Mansfield for half of Friday’s (Jan. 13) home game, but the Shockers prevailed in the other two quarters for a 56-40 win.

“The guys are still working hard as they have all year,” Liberty Bell coach Kyle Acord said. “It was possibly the best first and fourth quarters we’ve played this year, but we had a rough time in the middle two quarters.”

Waterville-Mansfield outscored Liberty Bell 26-12 in the second and third quarters, accounting for most of the Shockers’ victory margin.

“We did a much better job keeping our turnovers down and rebounding, and were much more competitive than the first game against this same team, which ended in a 56-28 loss,” Acord noted.

The Mountain Lions had two players in double figures: senior Carter Dornfeld with 13 points and eight rebounds, and senior Leif Portman-Bown with 12 points and four rebounds.

“Carter and Leif both turned in good overall play for us,” Acord said. Senior Brendan Saling dropped in two three-pointers, and sophomore Owen Hevly pulled down seven rebounds.

The Mountain Lions played at Lake Roosevelt on Tuesday (Jan. 17). They will host Brewster on Thursday (Jan. 19), with tip-off at 7:30 p.m. Liberty Bell travels to Oroville on Saturday (Jan. 21), and then to Soap Lake on Tuesday (Jan. 24).

Waterville 56, Liberty Bell 40 Waterville 14 12 14 16 56 Liberty Bell 13 5 7 15 40 pts rbs stls assts Brendan Saling 6 1 1 2 Owen Hevly 0 7 0 1 Carter Dornfeld 13 8 2 1 Leif Portman-Bown 12 4 3 2 Carson Gunnip-Hunter 4 2 1 0 Cash McClane 2 0 0 0 Zane Herrera 3 2 1 0 JV: Waterville-Mansfield 57, Liberty Bell 27 (Simon Studen 18, Shay Crandle 3, Alex Whites 2, Gavin Headlee 2, Brayden White 2)