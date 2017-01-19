Methow Trails will celebrate its 40th birthday with a weekend of competitive skiing events, free skiing on its trail system and a party co-hosted by the Methow Conservancy (see related story), all part of the Methow Valley Nordic Festival.

On Saturday (Jan. 21), skiing will be free on the Methow Trails system. New this year on Saturday is the Community Loppet, a free 10-kilometer event that is open to all and won’t be timed; or 30K Loppet that has an entry fee. The events begin at 9:20 a.m. at the Mazama Corral Trailhead with a Founders Trail dedication. At 9:30, there will be a mass start for both the Loppet and the first day of the American Marathon Series two-day Pursuit race.

From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., there will be Nordic ski demonstrations offered by Winthrop Mountain Sports and Nordic Ultratune, and fat bike demonstrations by Methow Cycle & Sport at the Winthrop Town Trailhead, finish line for the pursuit race.

The Pursuit course will be 30K of skate skiing down the Methow Community Trail from Mazama to Winthrop on the first day, and 30K of classic (traditional category) or skate (freestyle category) skiing over Rendezvous Pass from Cub Creek to Mazama on the second day. The race is recommended for intermediate to advanced skiers. One-day racers (skate or classic) are also welcome.

For complete event details including course maps, visit www.methowtrails.org/events/calendar-events/methow-valley-pursuit.