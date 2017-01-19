Skiers may be surprised to find an extra set of tracks parallel to the regular classic tracks on trails in the Mazama area starting this Sunday (Jan. 22) and running through Thursday, Jan. 26.

The double tracks will be used by visually and mobility-impaired skiers and their guides, who are coming to the Methow Valley with the Ski for Light program.

A group of 16 skiers — two from the Methow, 12 from the Puget Sound area, and one each from Northern California and from Michigan — are expected to come ski the Methow Trails system. The group will be based in Mazama.

Ski for Light will post signs that explain the special grooming and that encourage skate skiers and other users to respect the extra tracks.

This is the third year in a row that a Ski for Light group is coming to the Methow.