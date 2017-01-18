Nothing very exciting going on around the center. No meal on Monday, but the rummage room was open.

There will be bingo on Thursday after lunch — come in and eat lunch and then try your luck.

The Spring Sale in being set up in the sale room. If you have any nice, clean donations for it, bring them in.

Anything for Easter will be included, as the sale will start before Easter on April 8.

Please bring donations in when we are open if you can.

The Thrift Store is open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

The Senior Center is located next to the Methow Valley Community Center on Highway 20 in Twisp. Lunch is served at noon by the Okanogan County Transportation and Nutrition Program on Monday, Thursday and Friday. The suggested donation for lunch is $3.50 for seniors over age 60; the cost is $8 for those under 60. Annual membership dues are $1.25.

Transportation is available locally for the senior lunch program, and for monthly trips to Omak/Okanogan the second Tuesday of the month and to Wenatchee the third Tuesday of the month. Call 1-800-635-4391 for additional details.

Rosalie Hutson

Lunch menu

THURSDAY, JAN. 19: Pork roast, stuffing, mixed vegetables, tossed green salad, applesauce, whole wheat roll, dessert.

FRIDAY, JAN. 20: Chicken enchilada casserole, corn, coleslaw, pears, cornbread, dessert.

MONDAY, JAN. 23: Spaghetti with meat sauce, Caesar salad, Mandarin oranges, garlic bread, dessert.

THURSDAY, JAN. 26: Biscuits and gravy, oven-browned potatoes, mixed vegetables, mixed fruit, blueberry muffin.

FRIDAY, JAN. 27: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes, peas, kale salad, Oregon berries, whole wheat roll, dessert.