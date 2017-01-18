‘Getting Through’ includes trio of one-act plays — and some poetry

By Don Nelson

Fight off the winter doldrums with an evening of laughter and poetry by taking in “Getting Through — Double-edged Comedies for the New Year,” The Merc Playhouse production that opens Thursday (Jan. 19).

“Getting Through” includes three one-act plays plus some poetry readings. The staging is minimal, but the character-driven plays don’t need a lot of embellishment.

“It’s a sweet little evening that’s not too long,” said The Merc’s artistic director, Ki Gottberg, who is directing the three “Getting Through” plays.

Aside from two of the plays being written by the same author, the trio of mini-comedies has a common theme, Gottberg said: “It’s very much about people trying to connect with each other, and how hard that is.”

The various roles are played by Liberty Bell High School students Cece Odell, Amelia Eberline and Bryce Tillman. Odell and Eberline have appeared in other Merc productions. Tillman caught Gottberg’s eye when she saw him in a Liberty Bell production of “Footloose.” Poetry readings will be offered by Jane Hill and another Liberty Bell student, Stella Gitchos.

The three plays are:

“Sure Thing,” written by David Ives, the author of “Venus in Fur,” which was a popular production at The Merc last July. In “Sure Thing,” Bill and Betty meet in a café and navigate their way through a conversational minefield on the path to falling in love — with the aid of a provocative device (not giving anything away).

“Arabian Nights,” which was also written by Ives. In “Arabian Nights,” we meet utterly normal Norman, on the hunt for a souvenir, as he walks into utterly ordinary Flora’s shop. Together they find a whirlwind romance, spurred on by a bizarre translator.

“Credo,” written by Craig Lucas, Tony Award nominee for “Light in the Piazza.” In “Credo,” a solitary being recounts the travails of their life as they create a credo by which they can move into their future.

The plays are short but snappy — you’ll miss the dialog and humor if you’re not paying attention. But the animation that Odell, Eberline and Tillman bring to their roles — even Odell’s silent but vital part in “Sure Thing” — will likely keep you engaged.

Gottberg said she has directed “Credo” before in a production at Seattle University, where she teaches drama, and is familiar with the other plays as teaching tools at Seattle U.

The stage furnishings are “as stripped down as possible,” Gottberg said, “to demonstrate that it doesn’t take that much to make theater.”

Rehearsals were a bit difficult to schedule, Gottberg said, because of her teaching duties at Seattle U. and the students’ schedules. “What you see here is a result of our rehearsals, including the actors getting together at school during lunch to run lines, and our few short days of tech rehearsal to add lights, sound and costumes,” Gottberg said in her director’s notes.

Lighting was designed by Stephen Kish. The technical crew is Heidi Steckler and Dean Hussey. Danbert Nobacon is the stage manager.

Performances are at 7 p.m. on Thursday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday (Jan. 22). The following week, performances are Wednesday through Saturday (Jan. 25–28) at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 is “pay what you can night.”

Tickets $5 to $18, available online at www.mercplayhouse.org and at the door. Limited advance reserve seating is available up to 75 minutes prior to show time. For more information, call 997-7529.