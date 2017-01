Mary Ann McAlister was born on Nov. 30, 1931, in Langdon, North Dakota. She died on Nov. 25, 2016, after a brief illness. She married Howard Stanley McAlister of Twisp in 1958.

Service and celebration of life to be held Saturday, June 3, 2017, at the Green Mountain United Methodist Church, 12755 West Cedar Drive, Lakewood, CO 80228.