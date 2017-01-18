Judy Lynn Hanley lost her courageous fight with a rare syndrome on January 6, 2017.

Judy was born on January 16, 1957 in Lockport, New York. She moved to Lowell, a suburb of Everett, in the mid-1960s where she attended school, married and raised her children.

She fulfilled her dream of living on a ranch when she moved to the Methow Valley with the love of her life, her husband Mike. The two shared a rare and special love. Judy and Mike shared many years making new friends, tending and nurturing their land and enjoying the wonders of the beautiful valley they loved so much. Judy will be sorely missed by the hundreds of family members and friends whose lives she touched with her huge heart, beautiful smile and her big open arms. She had a way of making everyone she met feel welcome, loved and special.

Judy is survived by her husband of 42 years, Mike; two sons Mike Jr. and Christopher; her daughter-in-law Marie; three beautiful grandchildren, Michaela, Alexis and Cody; two sisters and their husbands, Wendy and Randy Johnson, Jamie and Leonard Jackson; a brother and his wife, Jim J and Cassie Luxon; and many brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will gather at the Methow Valley Eagles in Twisp in the spring to celebrate Judy’s life. Another celebration of Judy’s life will be held March 25, 2017 at Lake Conner Park, Clubhouse No. 1, in Lake Stevens — just the way she would want it to be — with all her family and friends sharing stories of all of the great memories Judy created for all of us.