James Walter Donaldson passed away on Jan. 7, 2017, in Brewster, Washington. A weaver of the social fabric of the Methow Valley until his very last moments, he cast his final thread surrounded and held by many loved ones.

James was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, on Feb. 3, 1934, to Retta and Clifford Donaldson, the second of eight children. Raised in a family of both Scottish and Cherokee descent, his childhood was spent on his family’s ranch with his best friend J.D. and his grandmother Bessie, in a place “filled with an immense number of streams … where I saw what a gift the world was to me.”

From a young age James was also a person of profound social awareness, and became involved in civil rights as early as high school, when he and his friends chained the doors of their church shut to protest segregation therein. James competed as an accordion player and a rodeo rider, and went on to further his education at Centenary College of Louisiana, Southern Methodist University and the Drew University Graduate School in theology and history, earning his clerical collar. As chaplain he helped integrate one of the first state colleges in Louisiana in 1959, and went on to become a consultant to the World Council of Churches.

A lifelong lover of literature and poetry, James became an editor at Harper & Row in New York in 1961, where he met and mingled with many influential authors of that time.

As Theologian-in-Residence at a United Methodist congregation in Los Angeles’ suburban Woodland Hills, James led parishioners in civil rights efforts, partnering with a black congregation in South Los Angeles and delivering food and necessities to that church during the social upheavals of 1965. Later, as staff to the Southern California Council of Churches, he organized the Corridor Ministry — a swath of black churches across South Los Angeles — that led to the founding of the first community college branch in an ethnic community in the area.

James was also instrumental in recruiting clergy and laity for the radical theological education programs of the Ecumenical Institute of Chicago. Those trainings led to networks of activist congregations across the region and fostered his own friendships with many of the great civil rights leaders of that period.

He also convened the New Adult Community, a theologically-grounded effort to involve suburban church people and college students in the life of the city. He directed weekend-long Urban Plunges that immersed participants in the city’s oppressed communities and confronted repression, racism and consumerism.

In 1968 James led Robert Kennedy’s presidential primary campaign in California amongst the faith community, and appeared on TV sets across the country leading the crowd in prayer at the Ambassador Hotel, just moments after the senator was shot and killed.

In the 1970s James decided to “move back to the land,” to help foster “a deeper ecological consciousness within our society.” He co-founded the Glorieta School for a Sustainable Society, and in a matter of years found himself at home in the Methow, growing garlic at Libby Creek Farm, where his vision of “friendship marketing” was a prelude to the development of CSA farming. Besides leading educational programs at Libby Creek, James also taught intermittently at Heritage College from 1978-1985. He eventually went on to gain his master’s degree in social work, and in 1990 started a private practice as a therapist in Omak.

James considered the Methow Valley his spiritual home and found sacredness in the rivers and land. He helped many, including generations of children, understand the value of protecting our home, while urging us to remain “as vigilant and careful at the polls, as we are in a well-tended garlic field.” “With a sense of dignity and a joy of being,” he wrote, “our inner voices call us to harmony with nature. Our deepest longing is for a place to be.”

James is survived by his sister-in-law Pam Donaldson, nephew Johnny Donaldson and niece Tania (Jarrett) Gravley; his sister Patty Donaldson Kramer, niece SueAnn Kramer, and nephews Michael Kramer and Tommy Pointer; and an extended “family” of dear friends.

A memorial for James will be held on Earth Day, April 22, at the Methow Valley Community Center in Twisp.

Donations in honor of James may be made to Methow Valley Citizens Council, P.O. Box 774, Twisp, WA 98856.