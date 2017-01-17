DECLARATION OF FORFEITURE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON Chapter 61.30 Recorded with the Okanogan County Auditor on December 14, 2016 under Auditor’s File No. 3213389

TO: John P. Balderama, P.O. Box 884, Winthrop, WA 98862

TO: John P. Balderama, P.O. Box 884, Twisp, WA 98856

TO: John P. Balderama, P.O. Box 1084, Winthrop, WA 98862

TO: Rachel Davis, P.O. Box 884, Winthrop, WA 98862

TO: Rachel Davis, P.O. Box 884, Twisp, WA 98856

TO: Okanogan County Prosecuting Attorney, 237 Fourth Avenue N., Okanogan, WA 98840

TO:Inland Professional Title and Escrow Services, PO Box 2118, Omak, WA 98841

TO: Washington State Attorney General, 1125 Washington Street SE, PO Box 40100, Olympia, WA 98504-0100

TO: All Persons Claiming Any Interest in the Subject Property Described Herein

1. The name, address and telephone number of the seller and, if any, the seller’s agent or attorney giving the notice:

Seller’s Name: George J. Wessel, 713 Brother Street, Ludington, MI 49341-1822. 206-938-6244.

Agent’s or Attorney’s Name: David Ebenger, Attorney at Law, 121 Riverside Ave. P.O. Box 217, Winthrop, WA 98862 . (509) 996-2206.

2. Description of the Contract:

Real Estate Contract dated December 5, 2013, executed by George J. Wessel, a single person, as seller, and John P. Balderama, an unmarried person, and Rachel Davis, an unmarried person, as purchaser, which Contract or a memorandum thereof was recorded under Auditor’s No.3188403 on December 27, 2013, records of Okanogan County, Washington.

3. Legal Description Of The Property:

THAT PORTION OF LOTS 97 AND 98 IN THE PLAT OF SUN MOUNTAIN TWIN LAKES AREA NO. 1, RECORDED IN VOLUME H, SECTION 1 OF PLATS ON PAGES 38 AND 39, RECORDS OF THE AUDITOR OF OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING AT THE EASTERLY CORNER COMMON TO SAID LOTS 97 AND 98;

THENCE NORTH 24°41’11” WEST ALONG THE EASTERLY LINE OF LOT 97 A DISTANCE OF 10.51 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 62°35’58” WEST 213.19 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING;

THENCE CONTINUING SOUTH 62°35’58” WEST 207.00 FEET TO THE EASTERLY MARGIN OF CHOKECHERRY;

THENCE SOUTH 27°24’02” EAST ALONG SAID EASTERLY ROAD MARGIN 210.50 FEET TO THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 98;

THENCE NORTH 62°35’58” EAST ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY LINE 207.00 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 27°24’02” WEST 210.50 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

SUBJECT TO AND TOGETHER WITH AN EASEMENT FOR PURPOSES OF INGRESS, EGRESS, DRAINAGE AND UTILITIES, OVER, UNDER, THROUGH AND ACROSS THAT PORTION OF SAID LOT 97 EMBRACED WITHIN A STRIP OF LAND 10.00 FEET IN WIDTH, HAVING 5.00 FEET OF SUCH WIDTH ON EACH SIDE OF A CENTERLINE DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING AT THE MOST SOUTHERLY CORNER OF SAID LOT;

THENCE NORTH 27°24’02” WEST ALONG THE EASTERLY MARGIN OF CHOKE-CHERRY 10.50 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THIS EASEMENT CENTERLINE;

THENCE NORTH 62°35’58” EAST 207.00 FEET TO THE TERMINUS OF SAID CENTERLINE.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

4. Forfeiture:

The Contract described above is forfeited, the purchaser’s rights under the Contract are canceled and all right, title and interest of the purchaser in the property and of all persons claiming an interest in all or any portion of the property through the purchaser or which is otherwise subordinate to the seller’s interest in the property, are terminated, except the following persons and claims: None

5. Surrender Of Possession:

All persons whose rights in the property have been terminated and who are in or come into possession of any portion of the property (including improvements, unharvested crops and timber) are required to surrender such possession to the seller not later than December 29, 2016.

6. Compliance With Statutory Procedure:

The Contract forfeiture was conducted in compliance with all requirements of RCW Chapter 61.30 in all material respects and the applicable provisions of the Contract described above.

7. Action To Set Aside:

The purchaser and any person claiming any interest in the purchaser’s rights under the Contract or in the property who were given the Notice of Intent to Forfeit and the Declaration of Forfeiture have the right to commence a court action to set aside the forfeiture by filing and serving a summons and complaint within sixty (60) days after the date this Declaration of Forfeiture is recorded, if the seller did not have the right to forfeit the Contract or failed to comply with the provisions of RCW Chapter 61.30 in any material respect.

8. Additional Information: NONE

9. EARLIER DECLARATION SUPERSEDED: This Declaration of Forfeiture supersedes any Declaration of Forfeiture previously given with respect to this Contract.

Pursuant to RCW 9A.72.085, I hereby declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington that the foregoing is true and correct.

Signed this 9th day of December 2016 at West Shore Bank,

Ludington, MI.__/S/ GEORGE J. WESSEL

Published in the Methow Valley News January 18, 2017.

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF OKANOGAN

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., its successors in interest

and/or assigns,

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF ALBERT H.

PITT; ALAN H. PITT; MEGAN MARSHALL AKA

MEGAN E. PITT; CHRISTY LYNN SCHAFFER;

CHERYL ANN WELTY; JAMES PITT; UNITED

STATES OF AMERICA; STATE OF WASHINGTON;

OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendants.

Cause No.: 15-2-00144-4

SUMMONS – NOTICE OF EXECUTION –

SECOND WRIT FOR ORDER OF SALE

(ZERO MONTH REDEMPTION PERIOD)

To Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Albert H. Pitt; Alan H. Pitt; Megan Marshall AKA Megan E. Pitt; Christy Lynn Schaffer; Cheryl Ann Welty; James Pitt; United States of America; State of Washington; Occupants of the Premises,

Judgment Debtors:

A Writ for Order of Sale has been issued in the above-caption case, directed to the Sheriff of Okanogan County, commanding the Sheriff as follows:

FROM: THE OKANOGAN COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CLERK’S OFFICE

TO: THE SHERIFF OF OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON

On March 11, 2016, an in rem Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure (“Judgment”) was entered in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (“Plaintiff’) against the defendants Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Albert H. Pitt, Megan Marshall aka Megan E. Pitt, James Pitt, United States of America, State of Washington, and Occupants of the Premises

(“Defendanf’). The Judgment forecloses the interests of all the Defendants in and to the following described property (“Property”) commonly known as 31292 A Highway 97, Tonasket, WA 98855 for the total sum of $107,286.94 with interest thereon at the rate of 12.00% per annum beginning on March 11, 2016 until satisfied.

The Property situated in Okanogan County, State of Washington, is legally described as:

A PART OF GOVERNMENT LOTS I AND 2, SECTION 29, TOWNSHIP 37 NORTH, RANGE 27 EAST, W.M., DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING AT A POINT ON THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 2, A DISTANCE OF 37.17 FEET SOUTH FROM THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 2;

THENCE NORTH 87°44’ 00”, A DISTANCE OF 470.79 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 42° 47’ 30” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 28.15 FEET, TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING;

THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 42° 47’ 30” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 203.30 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 85°58’ 30” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 112.90 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 77°32’ 00” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 58.61 FEET TO THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WASHINGTON STATE HIGHWAY NO. 97;

THENCE SOUTH 31°09’ 00” WEST, ON THE SAID EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE, A DISTANCE OF 167.85 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 87°44’ 00” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 137.80 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

THEREFORE, pursuant to RCW 61.12.060, and in the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded to sell the Property, or so much thereof as may be necessary, in order to satisfy the Judgment, including post-judgment interest and costs.

MAKE RETURN HEREOF within sixty days of the date indicated below, showing you have executed the same.

Pursuant to RCW 6.21.050(2), the Sheriff may adjourn the foreclosure sale from time to time, not exceeding thirty days beyond the last date at which this Writ is made returnable, with the consent of the plaintiff endorsed upon this Writ or by an contemporaneous writing.

WITNESS, the Honorable /s/ Henry A. Rawson

Judge of the Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed this 23RD day of June, 2016, at Okanogan, Washington.

By: /s/ Charleen Groomes, Superior Court Clerk

By: /s/ Marlenia M Fitzgerald, Deputy Clerk

Presented by:

RCO LEGAL, P.S.

By: /s/ Synova M.L. Edwards, WSBA #43063

THIS WRIT SHALL BE AUTOMATICALLY EXTENDED FOR 30 DAYS FOR THE PURPOSES OF SALE.

Given under my hand this 12th day of December, 2016.

Frank T. Rogers, Sheriff

By: ·Beth Barker, Chief Civil Deputy

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on December 22, 29, 2016, January 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017; and the Methow Valley News on December 21, 28, 2016, January 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017. OVG#735459.

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., its successors in interest and/or assigns,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF ALBERT H PITT; ALAN H. PITT; MEGAN MARSHALL AKA MEGAN E. PITT; CHRISTY LYNN SCHAFFER;

CHERYL ANN WELTY; JAMES PITT; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; STATE OF WASHINGTON; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendant(s)

Case No.: 15-2-00144-4

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

TO: To Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Albert H. Pitt; Alan H. Pitt; Megan Marshall AKA Megan E. Pitt; Christy Lynn Schaffer; Cheryl Ann Welty; James Pitt; United States of America; State of Washington; Occupants of the Premises, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of Okanogan County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Okanogan County, to sell the property described in the attached Second Writ for Order of Sale (Zero Month Redemption Period).

If developed, the property address is: 31292 A Highway 97, Tonasket, WA 98855

The sale of the above property is to take place:

TIME: IO:OOAM

DATE: 02/10/2017

PLACE: Front Entrance, Okanogan County Courthouse.

The Judgment Debtor(s) can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $107,286.94, together with interest, costs, statutory interest, and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Okanogan County Sheriffs Office at the address stated below.

Frank T. Rogers, Sheriff

By: Beth Barker, Chief Civil Deputy

Okanogan County Sheriffs Department

123-5th Ave N, Room 200

Okanogan, WA 98840

509-422-7200 ext. 7520

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., its successors in interest and/or assigns,

Plaintiff,

v.

UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF ALBERT H. PITT; ALAN H. PITT; MEGAN MARSHALL AKA MEGAN E. PITT; CHRISTY LYNN SCHAFFER; CHERYL ANN WELTY; JAMES PITT; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; STATE OF

WASHINGTON; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendants.

No. 15-2-00144-4

SECOND WRIT FOR ORDER OF SALE

(ZERO MONTH REDEMPTION PERIOD)

FROM: THE OKANOGAN COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CLERK’S OFFICE

TO: THE SHERIFF OF OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON

On March 11, 2016, an in rem Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure (“Judgment”) was

entered in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (“Plaintiff’’) against the defendants Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Albert H. Pitt, Megan Marshall aka Megan E. Pitt, James Pitt, United States of America, State of Washington, and Occupants of the Premises (“Defendant”). The Judgment forecloses the interests of all the Defendants in and to the following described property (“Property”) commonly known as 31292 A Highway 97, Tonasket, WA 98855 for the total sum of $107,286.94 with interest thereon at the rate of 12.000% per annum beginning on March 11, 2016 until satisfied.

The Property situated in Okanogan County, State of Washington, is legally described as:

A PART OF GOVERNMENT LOTS 1 AND 2, SECTION 29,

TOWNSHIP 37 NORTH, RANGE 27 EAST, W.M., DESCRIBED AS

FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING AT A POINT ON THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE

OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 2, A DISTANCE OF 37.17 FEET SOUTH FROM THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 2;

THENCE NORTH 87°44’00” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 470.79

FEET;

THENCE NORTH 42°47’30” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 28.15 FEET, TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING;

THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 42°47’30” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 203.30 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 85°58’30” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 112.90 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 77°32’00” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 58.61 FEET TO THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WASHINGTON STATE HIGHWAY NO. 97;

THENCE SOUTH 31°09’00” WEST, ON THE SAID EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE, A DISTANCE OF 167.85 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 87°44’00” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 137.80 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN, STATE OF

WASHINGTON.

Tax Parcel No.: 3727290070

THEREFORE, pursuant to RCW 61.12.060, and in the name of the State of Washington,

you are hereby commanded to sell the Property, or so much thereof as may be necessary, in order to satisfy the Judgment, including post-judgment interest and costs.

MAKE RETURN HEREOF within sixty days of the date indicated below, showing you

have executed the same.

Pursuant to RCW 6.21.050(2), the Sheriff may adjourn the foreclosure sale from time to

time, not exceeding thirty days beyond the last date at which this Writ is made returnable, with the consent of the plaintiff endorsed upon this Writ or by a contemporaneous writing.

WITNESS, the Honorable Henry A Lawson

Judge of the Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed this 29th day of November, 2016, at Okanogan, Washington.

By: Charleen Groomes, Superior Court Clerk

By: Marlenia M Fitzgerald, Deputy Clerk

Presented by: RCO LEGAL, P.S.

Synova M. L. Edwards, WSBA #43063, Attorneys for Plaintiff.

THIS WRIT SHALL BE AUTOMATICALLY EXTENDED FOR 30 DAYS FOR THE PURPOSES OF SALE.

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on January 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017 and the Methow Valley News on January 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017. OVG#735605

Okanogan County Dept. of Public Works NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing that was to be held on December 28, 2016 at 9:00 A.M.

WHEAREAS, the public hearing has been rescheduled for January 23, 2017 at 4:00 P.M. on the vacation of the following roads:

The unused portion of right of way no longer needed for public use. Review of current system has identified the roads previously listed on the 1955 road map or log that have been abandoned or are no longer believed to be useful to the County road system.

OCR # 8, No Name, beginning at in Section 10, Township 34N, Range 21 East, W.M. running thence westerly over and across said Section 10 and 9 ending within NW ¼, NW ¼ of said Section 9 being a total of ±0.87 miles.

OCR #25, Goat Creek, beginning at the southeast boundary line of Section 30, Township 36N, Range 20 East, W.M., running thence northerly over and across Section 29 and 20, 17 to a point in the NW ¼, NW ¼, of said Section 16 being a total of ±5.40 miles.

OCR # 81, Texas Creek to Benson Creek, beginning at the SW ¼, SE ¼, of Section 21, Township 31N, Range 23 East, W.M., running thence northerly over and across Section 16, 9, 4, 3 and extending into Township 32N, Range 23 East, W.M. to a point in the NW ¼, NW ¼, of said Section 34 and terminating at that point being a total of ±7.44 miles.

OCR # 103, No Name, beginning in SW ¼, SE ¼, Section 21, Township 31N, Range 24 East, W.M. running thence west to a point in the NE ¼, SW ¼, Section 21 being a total of ±0.27 miles.

OCR # 123, Byers Road, beginning at the NW ¼, NW ¼, of Section 18, Township 36N, Range 25 East, W.M., running thence westerly over and across Section 7 and 8 to a point in the NW ¼, SE ¼, of said Section 8 being a total of ±2.30 miles.

OCR # 131, No Name, beginning at the SW ¼, SW ¼, of Section 27, Township 32N, Range 23 East, W.M., running thence northerly over and across Section 22, and Section 21 to a point in the NE¼, SW ¼, of said Section 21 being a total of ±3.15 miles. No existing road at this location.

OCR 218, Monse, beginning at the NW ¼, SE ¼, Section 34, Township 31N, Range 25 East, W.M. running thence north for 0.15 miles. NOTE: RCW 36.87.130 this road abutting a body of water.

OCR # 338, Omak Lake-Armstrong Meadows, beginning at in Section 25, Township 32N, Range 29 East, W.M. running thence south easterly over and across said NE ¼, NE ¼, Section 36, Township 32N, Range 29 East, WM; easterly into NW¼, NW ¼, Section 31, Township 32N, Range 30 East, WM continuing southwesterly over across Section 01, 12, 11, 10, 03 & 04, Township 31N, Range 29 EWM and terminating at ± MP 7.03.

OCR # 449, Nespelem, beginning at in Section 25, Township 31N, Range 30 East, W.M. running thence South – West to a point in the SE ¼, NE ¼, Section 35, ±2.48 miles.

OCR # 450, Owhi Lake (Indian Service Rd), beginning at in Section 03, Township 31N, Range 31 East, W.M. running thence North over and across Section 34, Township 32N, Range 31 East, W.M. terminating within a point in the SW ¼, NE ¼, Section 37, ±2.13 miles.

OCR # 452, Kartar Valley, beginning at in Section 02, Township 31N, Range 28 East, W.M. running thence south easterly over and across said Section 03,10,09,08,17 & 18 all within Township 31N, Range 28 East, WM and terminating at ± MP 5.01.

EXCEPTING THEREFROM an easement for existing utilities, if any, including access for the maintenance thereof;

Said hearing will be held in the hearing room of the Okanogan County Board of Commissioners, located at 123 Fifth Ave. North (Room 150), Okanogan, Washington.

All interested parties may be heard in this matter. Please send written comments to Verlene Hughes, at Department Public Works, 1234A 2nd Ave. S., Okanogan, WA 98840. To be timely all written comments shall be received no later than January 19th, 2017. Dated December 28th, 2016 at Okanogan, Washington. Josh Thomson, P.E.

County Engineer

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on January 12, 19, 2017 and the Methow Valley News on January 11, 18, 2017. OVG#738142

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY

The United States of America acting through the Rural Housing Service or Successor Agency, United States Department of Agricultural,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

Rebecca Martinez a/k/a Rebecca J. Brown; and unknown occupants of the subject real property; parties in possession of the subject real property; parties claiming a right to possession of the subject property; and also all other unknown persons or parties claiming to have any right, title estate lien, or interest in the real

estate described in the complaint herein.

Defendant(s)

Case No.: 16-2-00418-2

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

TO: Rebecca Martinez, a/k/a Rebecca J. Brown, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of Okanogan County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Okanogan County, to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action.

Lot 10, Grandview Addition to Omak, as per plat thereof recorded in Book “F” of Plats, page 52, records of Okanogan County, Washington.

If developed, the property address is: 111 Hale Street, Omak, W A 98841

The sale of the above property is to take place:

TIME: 10:00 AM

DATE: Friday, February 24, 2017.

PLACE: Front Entrance, Okanogan County Courthouse.

The Judgment Debtor(s) can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $147,569.51, together with interest, costs, statutory interest, and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Okanogan County Sheriff’s

Office at the address stated below

Frank T. Rogers, Sheriff

By: Beth Barker,Chief Civil Deputy

Okanogan County Sheriff’s Department

123 – 5th Ave N, Room 200

Okanogan, WA 98840

509-422-7200 ext. 7520

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN

The United States of America acting

through the Rural Housing Service or

Successor Agency, United States

Department of Agricultural,

Plaintiff,

v.

Rebecca Martinez a/k/a Rebecca J. Brown; and unknown occupants of the subject real property; parties in possession of the subject real property; parties claiming a right to possession of the subject property; and also all other unknown persons or parties claiming to have any right, title, estate lien, or interest in the real estate described in the complaint herein.

Defendants.

No. 16-2-00418-2

ORDER OF SALE

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, to the Sheriff of Okanogan County, Washington:

WHEREAS, in the above-entitled Court, on the 22nd day of November, 2016, The United States of America acting through the Rural Housing Service or Successor Agency, United States Department of Agricultural, as plaintiff, recovered a judgment and decree of foreclosure against the defendant, Rebecca Martinez a/k/a Rebecca J. Brown, in the amount of $147,569.51, principal sum of $86,753.94, with interest through October 7, 2016 in the amount of $23,857.33, and additional attorneys’ fees and interest accruing thereafter, which judgment is entered into the execution docket of the Superior Court and which judgment decrees foreclosure on the below described property; NOW THEREFORE, you are hereby commanded to take this Order and levy upon, seize and take into possession and execution, the real property of the Judgment Debtor, Rebecca Martinez a/k/a Rebecca J. Brown, sufficient to execution, and sell said property, or so much thereof as may be necessary to satisfy the Judgment, post-judgment interest and costs according to law, property described as:

Lot 10, Grandview Addition to Omak, as per plat thereof recorded in Book “F’’ of Plats, page 52, records of Okanogan County, Washington.

The real property you are commanded to levy upon, seize and take into possession and execution is:

111 Hale Street, Omak, WA 98841

Okanogan County Assessor’s Tax Parcel No.: 1590100000

MAKE RETURN HEREOF within sixty (60) days of the date indicated below to the Clerk who issued it, showing you have executed the same. For purposes of the sale, per RCW 6.21.050, a thirty (30) day extension shall be authorized.

WITNESS the Honorable Henry A. Lawson, Judge of the Superior Court and seal of said Court, affixed this 1st day Dec. 2016, at Okanogan County, Washington.

Charleen Groomes Superior Court Clerk

Marlenia M Fitzgerald Deputy Clerk

Presented by:

Bryce H. Dille, WSBA #2862

of Campbell, Dille, Barnett & Smith

Attorneys for Plaintiff/Judgment Creditor

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on January 19, 26, 2017 and February 2, 9, 2017; the Methow Valley News on January 18, 25, 2017 and February 1, 8, 2017. OVG#739254

Public Hearing Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Okanogan County Commissioners that a Public Hearing is set for January 31, 2017 at 10:50 AM. to consider a Supplemental Appropriation to within Infrastructure Fund 117 in the amount of $600 to be used for Debt Service. The Public Hearing will be held in the County Commissioners’ Hearing Room located at 123 5th Avenue North, Okanogan, Washington. Persons wishing to comment may attend the hearing or submit their comments in writing to the Commissioners’ Office at 123 5th Avenue North, Rm 150, Okanogan, Washington 98840.

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune January 19 and 26, 2017 and the Methow Valley News January 18 and 25, 2017. OVG ​#7​39712

Public Hearing Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Okanogan County Commissioners that a Public Hearing is set for January 31, 2017 at 10:55 AM. to consider a Supplemental Appropriation to within Capital Improvements fund 134 in the amount of $900 to be used for Debt Service. The Public Hearing will be held in the County Commissioners’ Hearing Room located at 123 5th Avenue North, Okanogan, Washington. Persons wishing to comment may attend the hearing or submit their comments in writing to the Commissioners’ Office at 123 5th Avenue North, Rm 150, Okanogan, Washington 98840.

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune January 19 and 26, 2017 and the Methow Valley News January 18 and 25, 2017. OVG#739718.