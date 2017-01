This week’s Mountain Lion of the Week is senior basketball player Exie Romero. Exie bravely leads with kindness and inquisitiveness. In Exie’s first contest back from injury, she made an immediate impact for her team both on and off the court. Following a tough loss to Tonasket, Exie responded with outstanding sportsmanship by sending a message to commend a Tonasket player’s hard work. We are so lucky to have Exie representing our school and our community.