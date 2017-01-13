To help parents of young children find child care when the public schools are not in session, the Methow Valley United Methodist Church is offering a “Kid Kamp” for children ages 2-½ through second grade.

Child care will be provided at the church for the rest of the school year on days when school has half-day or full-day closures due to holidays or teacher training, said organizer Carolyn Schmekel.

The child care is offered for children up to third grade because parents of younger children say they have the most difficulty finding interim child care on days when schools are not in session, said Schmekel.

During the month of January, Kid Kamp will be offered on Monday (Jan. 16), 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Jan. 20, 12:30–5 p.m.; and Jan. 27, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The child care is provided by volunteers and there is no cost, but donations are appreciated, Schmekel said.

People interested in the Kid Kamp should register in advance by calling Valerie Potts, 996-8160, Schmekel said.