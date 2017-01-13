By Don Nelson

The Liberty Bell High School boys’ basketball team was on the losing end of three games last week — two of them against teams near the top of the Central Washington 2B league — and heads into the second half of league play looking for its first win of the season.

That could come with a good effort at Lake Roosevelt next Tuesday (Jan. 17). The Mountain Lions lost to the Raiders by nine points in December in a hard-fought, home court game for Liberty Bell.

Before then, on Friday (Jan. 13), the Mountain Lions (0-8 in league play, 0-12 overall) will host Waterville-Mansfield, which is 2-7 in league play and 4-7 overall. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.

Through the first 12 games of the season, senior Leif Portman-Bown leads the Mountain Lions in scoring with 7.7 points per game, followed by Carter Dornfeld at 5.1 points per game.

The three loses were not without highlights for Liberty Bell. Against Manson in a 59-17 loss, Portman-Bown pulled down nine rebounds. The visiting Mountain Lions stayed close for a quarter but then Manson sprinted away with a 24-0 second quarter.

Against Tonasket in a 72-27 defeat on its home floor, Liberty Bell had one of its best scoring runs of the year, putting up 17 points in the third quarter. Dornfeld had 10 points and nine rebounds, and Portman-Bown had seven points and six rebounds.

At Bridgeport, where Liberty Bell lost 66-16, Dornfeld had nine rebounds, and Portman-Bown grabbed four rebounds.

Manson 59, Liberty Bell 17

Liberty Bell 4 0 5 8 17

Manson 8 24 15 12 59

ptsrbsstealsassts

Brendan Saling 2 2 0 2

Owen Hevly 0 0 0 1

Enrique Whites 2 3 2 1

Carter Dornfeld 5 3 0 1

Leif Portman-Bown 2 9 2 1

Carson Gunnip-Hunter 4 3 2 0

Cash McClane 0 0 2 0

Simon Studen 0 0 0 0

Zane Herrera 2 2 0 0

JV: Manson 45, Liberty Bell 7 (Simon Studen 6, Vince Yuan 1)

Tonasket 72, Liberty Bell 27

Tonasket 19 19 19 15 72

Liberty Bell 0 5 17 5 27

ptsrbsstealsassts

Corydon Goodman 4 2 0 0

Brendan Saling 0 0 0 0

Owen Hevly 0 4 1 0

Enrique Whites 0 3 0 0

Carter Dornfeld 10 9 1 1

Leif Portman-Bown 7 6 0 0

Carson Gunnip-Hunter 2 3 0 0

Cash McClane 3 2 2 0

Simon Studen 0 0 0 0

Zane Herrera 1 2 0 0

JV: Tonasket 51, Liberty Bell 34 (Jude Klemmeck 12, Vince Yuan 11, Simon Studen 5, Brayden White 4, Shay Crandall 2)

Bridgeport 66, Liberty Bell 16

Liberty Bell 2 5 5 4 16

Bridgeport 10 20 18 18 66

ptsrbsstealsassts

Corydon Goodman 0 0 0 0

Brendan Saling 4 0 0 0

Owen Hevly 0 2 1 0

Enrique Whites 0 2 0 0

Carter Dornfeld 4 9 0 0

Leif Portman-Bown 4 4 2 1

Carson Gunnip-Hunter 1 3 0 0

Cash McClane 0 1 0 0

Simon Studen 0 0 0 0

Zane Herrera 3 3 1 1

JV: Bridgeport 61, Liberty Bell 21 (Simon Studen 11, Brayden White 4, Vince Yuan 4, Shay Crandall 2)